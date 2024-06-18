Home Business Wire Rajant Corporation Featured in Philadelphia Business Journal For Its Bold Move Into...
Rajant Corporation Featured in Philadelphia Business Journal For Its Bold Move Into Ukraine

Ukrainian software engineers helping fuel Rajant’s advancements in Edge AI Applications




MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIRajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is proudly featured in the Philadelphia Business Journal, highlighting the successful first anniversary of its Ukrainian office. The article, “Why a Malvern tech company opened a Ukraine office in the middle of a war,” underscores Rajant’s commitment to innovation and supporting the region during its ongoing war with Russia.

“I want to thank the Philadelphia Business Journal for shining a light on our Ukrainian office,” said Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. “As I shared with Ryan (Mulligan) during our interview, the quality of our colleagues is world-class, and we expect to continue to grow our Ukraine office. We see this as a key driver to long-term success.”

The entire article can be accessed here.

This month, Rajant also had the privilege of hosting, by Zoom, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, and the Honorary Consul General to Ukraine in Philadelphia, Iryna Mazur, who was on site at its Malvern, PA headquarters. Rajant’s Ukraine-based staff joined the call with the Ambassador virtually. The video of shared remarks can be viewed here.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

