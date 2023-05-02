Raisely Joins Aplos To Help Nonprofits Raise $1 Billion Online

SYDNEY & FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raisely, an innovative nonprofit fundraising platform, today announced that it will join Aplos, the foundation of ASG‘s nonprofit software vertical. Co-founders Murray Bunton, Tom Maitland and Katrina Huergo and their team will continue in their roles providing innovative software solutions and world class support for nonprofits.

Since its founding in 2016, Raisely has helped nonprofits raise over $250 million dollars online through its innovative fundraising platform. Co-Founder and Chair of Raisely, Murray Bunton said, “ We’re thrilled with the impact we’ve had to date, but in so many ways, our success so far is merely the end of the beginning. We see a future where the majority of philanthropy happens online, and where every charity has access to reliable, low-cost fundraising to drive their missions forward.”

Raisely Co-Founder and CEO, Tom Maitland added, “ The next milestone we have our sights set on is helping nonprofits raise $1 billion online. To do that, we need tens of thousands of charities to know about and benefit from Raisely. That means finding partners with the expertise to help us grow faster than we have before, on a foundation of values that match Raisely’s, and we’ve found that with Aplos and ASG.”

“ Raisely’s innovative fundraising technology has changed the game for nonprofits,” said Anush Vinod, CEO of Aplos. “ With Raisely by our side, Aplos can further its goal to equip nonprofits with the best technology to advance their causes. We’re excited to accelerate Raisely in the U.S., which is home to the biggest charity market in the world. The biggest win here is for the nonprofits we serve and the impact they can create within their communities as a result.”

Sean Offner, VP at ASG and a board member at Aplos said, “ Raisely’s mission aligns perfectly with our belief at ASG that capital can be a force for good, and we’re thrilled to have them join Aplos in our nonprofit vertical and the ASG community at large. We know that, with ASG’s support, they’ll only increase their pace of innovation and their ambition to continue scaling Raisely as a powerful driver of charity fundraising.”

Deutsch Miller Pty Ltd acted as legal counsel to Raisely. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Johnson Winter Slattery served as legal counsel to ASG in the U.S. and Australia, respectively.

About Raisely



Raisely’s mission is to increase online fundraising for charities, adding fuel to the fire for a more just, equal, and sustainable world. Raisely helps nonprofits build stunning fundraising websites to grow their cause, campaign, or charity. With simple all-in-one software, charities can take online donations, run fundraising campaigns, nurture and manage supporters. Ready to go with themes, easy-to-use features, and incredible support – Raisely will make your next fundraiser a success. Visit raisely.com to book a demo or sign up.

About Aplos



Aplos is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade fund accounting software and financial management suite designed for nonprofit and church organizations of all sizes. Aplos ensures nonprofit organizations of every shape, size and mission can seamlessly run all of their finances and operations, manage their business and bottom line, and proactively engage their communities and donors when it matters most. For more information, visit aplos.com.

About ASG



ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future. For more information, visit alpinesg.com.

Contacts

Media:

ASG



Celena Carr-Thomas ccarr-thomas@alpinesg.com