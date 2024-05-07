Raise Commercial Real Estate Welcomes Industry Veteran Michael McMillan as Senior Vice President of Brokerage

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brokerage–Raise, a modern real estate technology and brokerage firm, is pleased to welcome industry veteran Michael McMillan as Senior Vice President of Brokerage. Michael joins our Silicon Valley team, further enhancing our commitment to delivering unparalleled workplace solutions.









Michael McMillan joins Raise with an impressive track record in occupancy strategy and tenant solutions for multi-market portfolios. His involvement in some of the Bay Area’s largest and most complex real estate deals, with transactions totaling over 10 million square feet and a combined consideration in excess of $2.5 billion, speaks volumes about his expertise. Notable among his achievements are the purchase of Broadcom’s 573,000-SF Silicon Valley campus, the sale-leaseback of AT&T’s 2-MSF Western Region HQ in Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, and the sale-leaseback of Tibco Software’s Stanford Research Park headquarters, which was named the San Francisco Business Times’ Deal of the Year.

“Michael’s unique blend of legal expertise, deep experience with diverse technology companies, and proven ability to simplify complex transactions make him an invaluable asset to our team,” said Jon Moeller, Managing Director of Raise Silicon Valley.

With over two decades of experience in the real estate industry, Michael McMillan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as Senior Vice President of Brokerage at Raise. Prior to joining Raise, Michael held the position of Senior Vice President at CBRE and served as a Senior Director at Cushman & Wakefield, where he ranked as one of C&W’s Top 50 Office Producers.

“Raise is revolutionizing the real estate landscape, and I am eager to contribute to its growth and success,” said Michael McMillan. “Together, with Raise’s innovative platform and my deep industry expertise, we will continue to redefine how companies approach and engage with real estate, delivering unparalleled workplace solutions.”

About Raise:

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver, and New York City. Raise is a modern real estate technology and brokerage firm pairing expert brokers, project managers, and workplace leaders with powerful technology to provide companies with world-class service in finding, building, and managing their workplaces. Since its inception, Raise has helped hundreds of the most influential and thought-provoking companies, including Palantir, Notion, Brex, Y Combinator, and more. Raise investors include Point72 Ventures, Initialized Capital, Founders Fund, Founder Collective, SV Angel, SaaStr, House Fund, Liquid 2 Ventures, Peak State Ventures, and many more. For more information, visit raise.work.

Contacts

Jessi Taff



Head of Marketing and Partnerships



jessi@raise.work

301-943-6509