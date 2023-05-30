Rainmaker Securities Brings Greater Transparency and Ease of Use for Private Securities Trading With the Launch of the RainmakerX

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rainmaker Securities, a leader in the secondary market for shares of late-stage private companies, today announced the launch of RainmakerX, a self-service portal for its global client base of investors and shareholders.

RainmakerX provides a holistic end-to-end platform which facilitates private securities transactions and satisfies due-diligence processes. Investors and shareholders can view Rainmaker’s order book and directly place both buy and sell orders, with immediate connectivity to Rainmaker’s representatives for seamless execution. Clients will also be able to access proprietary research on individual securities and broader market trends, as well as view their complete portfolios of open and closed order positions.

“Clients choose Rainmaker for our bankers and trading representatives, who have unmatched sector expertise and relationships across the nuanced private market. With RainmakerX, we’re bolstering the knowledge and network of our team with a layer of innovation that puts transparency at the center of the trading experience,” said Glen Anderson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Rainmaker Securities.

“In the highly complex and opaque secondaries market, RainmakerX will serve as a singular point of intelligence and control for buyers and sellers of private securities, increasing efficiency while maintaining the white-glove service our clients have trusted us to deliver for decades,” Anderson added.

Chief Technology Officer Ken Anderson was hired by Rainmaker Securities in 2022 as part of the firm’s investment in cutting-edge technology across its platform. Beyond RainmakerX, Ken will lead the development of additional tech capabilities to enhance the user experience for Rainmaker clients and representatives.

To learn more about RainmakerX and Rainmaker Securities’ offerings for its client base which includes asset managers, hedge funds, family offices, and private equity shareholders, visit https://www.rainmakersecurities.com/.

About Rainmaker Securities

Rainmaker Securities, LLC, a leader in the secondary market for shares of late-stage private companies, is a FINRA registered broker-dealer and SIPC member. Rainmaker Securities is engaged by its clients to connect buyers and sellers of securities of high-growth private companies. Its platform provides additional liquidity within the traditionally illiquid marketplace for shares of late-stage private companies, helping buyers address the information problems, restrictions, and transparency issues characteristic of transacting in private securities, and helping sellers achieve liquidity for assets otherwise difficult to value and sell. Rainmaker provides transaction structures designed to create liquidity, including special purpose vehicles, hypothecation, and direct transfer of securities. For more information, please visit www.rainmakersecurities.com.

Disclosures

Investments in securities are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. An investor in the securities should have little to no need for liquidity in the foreseeable future and have sufficient finances to withstand the loss of the entire investment. Potential buyers or sellers of securities should seek professional counsel prior to entering into any transaction.

