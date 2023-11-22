Rainbow, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s Cloud-based Telephony and Collaboration Solution, Obtains Prestigious CSPN Certification From ANSSI

COLOMBES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, is proud to announce that its collaboration platform, Rainbow™ by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, has obtained the First Level Security Certification (CSPN) issued by the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI). This certification, based on Rainbow’s private cloud infrastructure, underscores ALE’s ongoing commitment to information security and customer data protection.





Obtaining the CSPN certification for Rainbow represents a significant milestone, validating the compliance of ALE’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution with the rigorous IT security standards set by ANSSI, a French government agency. This certification demonstrates that the Rainbow solution has been subjected to an in-depth and exhaustive analysis of its security, robustness and resilience capacities, evaluated by security specialists, accredited by the ANSSI.

“This certification, issued on the basis of our private cloud infrastructure, is one of the most demanding in terms of information security. It reinforces our status as a leading European sovereign player in the field of communication solutions. By awarding this certification, ANSSI has validated our rigorous information security policy and our strong commitments to data integrity,” said Fabien Brisset, Security Manager for the Rainbow solution at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Rainbow, available globally, offers a full range of next-generation unified communications and collaboration services. The solution adapts to businesses of all sizes and industries, allowing them to collaborate seamlessly and securely. ANSSI’s CSPN certification reinforces Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise customers’ confidence in the security of their communications and data when using Rainbow.

“Security is one of the founding pillars of our Rainbow strategy, it is in the DNA of our solution and the teams that develop and operate it. This certification is the result of all these efforts, and we will continue to innovate and create value for our customers,” said Moussa Zaghdoud, EVP Cloud Communications Business Division at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

The benefits of CSPN certification for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s clients include:

Enhanced security : Rainbow has significantly enhanced its cyber threat protection systems, ensuring maximum confidentiality, integrity, and enhanced data availability for its users.

: CSPN certification certifies that Rainbow is compliant with current regulations and safety standards. Enhanced trust: This independent, market-recognised certification allows ALE’s customers to have absolute confidence in the security of their communications when using Rainbow.

