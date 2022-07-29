Railway Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Railway Management System Global Market Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global railway management system market is expected to grow from $33.33 billion in 2021 to $38.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The market is expected to grow to $54.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

Major players in the railway management system market are Indra Sistemas, Ansaldo STS, Alstom, Hitachi Ltd, ABB Ltd, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Transportation, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amadeus, Alcatel-Lucent, DXC Technology, and Eurotech.

The railway management system market consists of sales of railway management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include a variety of tools and services which help better manage the rail industry. Railway management system implements Information technology for improvement in efficiency, traffic planning, operation management, monitoring, decision making, maintenance and support, and better management of railways.

The main types of offerings in railway management systems are services and solutions. The railway management system services include system integration, consulting, deployment, support, and maintenance. The different components include rail operations management system, rail traffic management system, rail asset management system, rail control system, rail maintenance management system, passenger information system (PIS), rail security and involves various organization sizes such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprise. It is deployed in several modes including on-premise and cloud-based.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the railway management system market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Digitization and automation technologies are contributing to the growth of the railway management system market. The railway system is complex for operations due to the involvement of a wide range of organizations, humans, and technical solutions. As a result, computerized systems are required to manage and regulate such complex environments to improve safety and speed up train movement in the congested railway network.

For instance, according to the Economic Times report, in September 2019, A pilot project has been launched at the Modern Coach Factory in UP, India for ushering Industry 4.0 in the country to support the digital railway program. Industry 4.0 is enabled by internet-based solutions and smart systems that are the current trend of automation, interconnectivity, and data exchange in manufacturing technologies that will increase the productivity of railways. Therefore, digitization and automation technologies are projected to propel the growth of the railway management system market.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as a key trend in the railway management system market. Key players operating in the railway management system sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to extend their growth into new areas.

The countries covered in the railway management system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Railway Management System Market Characteristics

3. Railway Management System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Railway Management System

5. Railway Management System Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Railway Management System Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Railway Management System Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Railway Management System Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Railway Management System Market, Segmentation By Offerings, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Solutions

Services

6.2. Global Railway Management System Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

6.3. Global Railway Management System Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

On-Premise

Cloud Based

6.4. Global Railway Management System Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Rail Operations Management System

Rail Traffic Management System

Rail Asset Management System

Rail Control System

Rail Maintenance Management System

Passenger Information System (PIS)

Rail Security

7. Railway Management System Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Railway Management System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Railway Management System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Indra Sistemas

Ansaldo STS

Alstom

Hitachi Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

GE Transporation

Cisco

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Amadeus

Alcatel-Lucent

DXC Technology

Eurotech

