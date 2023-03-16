Rafay Named Leader and Outperformer in 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Managed Kubernetes

Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform Received Highest Possible Rankings for its Architecture, Flexibility, Scalability, Manageability and Ease of Use

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rafay Systems, the leading platform provider for Kubernetes management and operations, today announced that it was recognized as a “Leader” and “Outperformer” in GigaOm’s 2023 Radar Report for Managed Kubernetes. Rafay’s leading position in the Innovator and Platform Play hemispheres highlights the company’s continued innovation and commitment to creating the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade platform to eliminate Kubernetes complexity. After an extensive review of managed Kubernetes solutions, Rafay achieved the highest scores possible for its architecture, flexibility, scalability, manageability and ease of use.





Despite its growth and adoption, Kubernetes remains difficult to manage and the operational challenges surrounding Kubernetes can overwhelm otherwise capable IT teams. This stymies an enterprise’s speed of innovation and delays the realization of business benefits modern applications deliver. Enterprises require a managed Kubernetes service to relieve the operational burden of maintaining Kubernetes and its ecosystem.

“ Kubernetes is a complex ecosystem and enterprise customers need managed options to simplify architecture and operations, particularly at scale,” said GigaOm analyst Justin Warren. “ The Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform is a robust and secure option for large-scale management of Kubernetes clusters. Not only does it provide excellent lifecycle management at scale and supports complex enterprise operational needs, it also offers fine-grained visibility into costs and enables support for multiple technologies alongside Kubernetes. This allows customers to migrate applications over time without having to split their attention with a bi-modal approach.”

Rafay was also top rated across the following Key Criteria scoring categories:

Hybrid and Multicloud Support

Multizone Deployment

Application Lifecycle Management

Data Protection

Pricing Model

“ At Rafay, we’re changing the future of Kubernetes management and operations by helping platform teams centralize and standardize the use of Kubernetes across the enterprise. The Rafay platform adds automation and governance capabilities to Kubernetes thus streamlining the management of Kubernetes clusters and modern applications in data centers, public clouds and at the edge. We are thankful to our customers and partners for their input and trust that makes GigaOm’s recognition possible,” said Sean Wilcox, senior vice president of marketing at Rafay Systems. “ As the Kubernetes market evolves, we will continue to empower enterprises with solutions to mitigate their Kubernetes burden and accelerate their modernization journeys.”

Rafay’s Kubernetes Operations Platform is the industry’s first and only product purpose-built for platform teams that delivers the automation developers want with the right level of standardization, control and governance the enterprise requires. The solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with managed Kubernetes services from cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (EKS), Microsoft Azure (AKS) and Google Cloud Platform (GKE) as well as Kubernetes distributions for on-premises and edge deployments. By adding critical automation and governance capabilities to Kubernetes across IT environments, Rafay helps enterprises quickly and easily scale their Kubernetes operations. With Rafay, enterprises control the complexity, resource requirements and spiraling costs associated with DIY Kubernetes strategies and ensure the success of their application modernization initiatives.

