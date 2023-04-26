<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire RADIUS5 Released a Chrome Extension That Uses AI to Enhance the Quality...
Business Wire

RADIUS5 Released a Chrome Extension That Uses AI to Enhance the Quality of Animations on the Web in Real Time

di Business Wire

Chrome Extension “AnimeSR”

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RADIUS5. INC (Headquarter: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Urushihara Daisuke; hereinafter “RADIUS5”) has released a new version of AnimeSR, a free Chrome extension that uses AI to upscale animations for YouTube and Vimeo, etc. in real time.


Background of Development

AnimeSR is being developed to advance Japanese anime culture through better viewing of anime. It is free of charge.

With the release of “AnimeRefiner” in 2020, RADIUS5 has been working to increase the resolution of master data for broadcast on VOD, YouTube, movies, etc. to a higher quality.

As a result, the company has received many requests from anime fans who want to watch anime in a beautiful image, and who themselves want to watch anime distributed on YouTube and other media in a higher resolution. The newly released AnimeSR was developed to allow such individual customers to enjoy high-resolution anime on their PC browsers.

AnimeSR Overview

Supported Browsers : Chrome 94 or later

Download page of AnimeSR : https://bit.ly/animesr
Support page : https://bit.ly/animesr_support

Currently, YouTube, Vimeo, etc. are supported; DRM-protected VOD services are not supported at this time. Also, since AnimeSR is still in the early development stage, there is a possibility that the high resolution may not work well with untested VOD services. The company plans to increase the types of VOD services that can be supported in future releases.

[ RADIUS5 ]

With the vision of “maximizing human creativity,” RADIUS5 is developing a variety of creative and entertainment-related AI services.

In 2019, we released our AI platform “cre8tiveAI” and have so far released a variety of AI such as “Photo Refiner” which converts photos and illustrations to high resolution and “SAI-chan”, an AI that generates illustrations. In 2022, we also released “mimic“, an AI illustration maker.

https://cre8tiveai.com/
https://illustmimic.com/en/

Contacts

RADIUS5. INC

Public Relations Department

Daisuke Urushihara

info@radius5.co.jp

Articoli correlati

Divert, Inc. Breaks Ground on Wasted Food to Renewable Energy Facility in Turlock, California

Business Wire Business Wire -
California Public Finance Authority issues $63 million municipal green bond to fund the development of the new facility, bringing...
Continua a leggere

3,500 Hospitals and Health Systems Trust UKG to Create Great Employee Experiences, Better Patient Outcomes

Business Wire Business Wire -
HIMSS 2023 participants get up close and hands on with AI-powered UKG suiteLOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--UKG, a...
Continua a leggere

Xiaomi and QQ Music teamed up with Savitech’s LHDC 5.0 to wirelessly release “master tape level” 24bit/192kHz audio quality

Business Wire Business Wire -
LHDC 5.0 achieves wireless audio quality that surpasses high definitionTAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#192kHz--Savitech Corp., the advanced technology developer of LHDC™...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Divert, Inc. Breaks Ground on Wasted Food to Renewable Energy Facility in Turlock, California

Business Wire