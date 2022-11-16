Radius XR™ Named as the CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree for Wearable Device That Combines Therapy and Diagnostic Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ophthalmology–Today at the CES Unveiled New York event, Radius XR™, a new fashion-forward wearable healthcare technology brand, was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in both the Digital Health and Virtual & Augmented Reality categories.

Radius was selected from among a record number of submissions to this year’s CES Innovation Awards program. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Radius XR builds on the therapeutic legacy of IrisVision, a leader in digital vision technologies and itself a 2019 CES Innovation Winner. The Radius proprietary XR assistive device brings together—for the first time—multimodal diagnostics, practice management, and patient engagement.

“This is a tremendous honor for our new company,” said Radius founder and CEO Ammad Khan. “It follows on the success of our IrisVision visual assistive device, which has provided a life-changing solution for thousands of individuals living with legal blindness and low-vision conditions. Radius expands on our commitment to vision health by providing the eyecare industry with an easy-to-use wearable device capable of performing standard perimetry tests (visual fields). Other exams include color vision, visual acuity, contrast sensitivity—a comprehensive suite of standard vision tests. Development of additional exams is ongoing.”

Radius enables patients to quickly and easily conduct vision tests with minimal guidance or intervention by the staff. The device’s RadiusExam® software and proprietary algorithms provide diagnostic testing results equivalent to current exam gold standards. “By designing our own hardware and software, we’re able to overcome many of the challenges inherent in the off-the-shelf headsets already on the market. Matching visual field strategies, background luminance, stimulus size and dynamic range allows us to mirror the current standards, making it easy and intuitive for clinicians to transition to Radius,” said John Trefethen, Radius Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition, the included Business Suite helps clinicians manage everyday aspects critical to their practice’s ongoing success. Features like patient education, staff training and clinician onboarding are now possible inline with the Radius platform.

Radius is the industry’s lightest wearable device and has the look and feel of a pair of stylish sunglasses. The compact, lightweight design overcomes the challenges of expensive and bulky legacy devices that force patients to sit in uncomfortable positions for testing. With Radius, exams can be conducted anywhere, even in the waiting room, eliminating the need to shuttle patients between machines, which can be challenging for individuals with mobility or vision issues.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Radius will be on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023 in Las Vegas in January.

The Radius XR platform is a portable vision diagnostic and patient engagement system that combines medical-grade diagnostics, business management, and patient education tools in a single wearable XR device. The RadiusExam® and proprietary algorithms provide diagnostic testing results equivalent to current exam gold standards, with the clinical science validated by Deming regression. As the algorithm presents stimuli to patients, it adapts to responses to maximize the algorithm’s speed.

The total hardware and software system helps medical professionals diagnose patients with accuracy, grow their eyecare practices, enhance patient engagement, and reduce staff workload by enabling patients to perform self-guided vision exams with minimal supervision.

Radius builds on the therapeutic legacy of IrisVision, the first clinically validated wearable low vision solution. IrisVision was backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, and developed in collaboration with researchers from top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and UPMC Pittsburg.

