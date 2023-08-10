Radius Global Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue Increased 30% YoY

Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and CEO of Radius Global Infrastructure, commented:

“We generated quarterly Revenue of $42.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 30% from the second quarter of 2022, with Gross Profit increasing to $40.0 million, up 31% year-over-year. In the second quarter, our Annualized In-Place Rents increased by 34% year-over-year to $176.7 million. Our revenues are primarily triple net, inflation-linked rents underlying mission-critical communications sites. In the second quarter, we invested $110.9 million to acquire 223 communication sites that are generating $8.3 million of annual rent. As of June 30, 2023, Radius has approximately $358.5 million of total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash (including long-term restricted cash), and short-term investments.”

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION

As previously announced on March 1, 2023, Radius entered into a definitive agreement under which EQT Active Core Infrastructure (“EQT”) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (“PSP”), through certain of their controlled affiliates, will acquire the Company (the “Merger”). The Company has since obtained all antitrust and direct foreign investment approvals required in connection with the Merger except for one foreign direct investment approval that remains outstanding. The parties still expect the Merger to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, although there can be no assurance that the Merger will occur by that date. On June 15, 2023, the Merger was approved by the Company’s stockholders.

For additional information relating to this pending transaction, please refer to the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2023 (as amended and supplemented) and other relevant materials that the Company has filed and may file with the SEC in connection with the Merger.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Revenue increased 30% to $42.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to revenue of $32.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the additional revenue streams acquired through investments in real property interests made during the past year and also includes foreign exchange rate movements.

Gross Profit rose 31% to $40.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to gross profit of $30.5 million in the corresponding prior year period, reflecting a gross profit (which we also refer to as ground cash flow) margin of approximately 94% during the three months ending June 30, 2023. Ground cash flow margin was impacted by expenses associated with fee simple interests acquired, primarily for property taxes.

Annualized In-Place Rents (“AIPR”) were $176.7 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $45.0 million, or 34% over AIPR of $131.7 million as of June 30, 2022. On a constant currency basis, AIPR would have increased 29% year-over-year to $170.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

GAAP Revenue increased 32% to $83.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to revenue of $63.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

GAAP Gross Profit rose 32% to $79.4 million in the first half of 2023, as compared to gross profit of $60.3 million in the corresponding prior year period.

Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets, as identified in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, was $150.4 million and $259.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This represented a decrease of $109.3 million, or 42%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 over the corresponding prior year period.

Acquisition Capex was $159.1 million and $254.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, or a decrease of $95.0 million, or 37%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 over the corresponding prior year period.

Please refer to the GAAP financial disclosures, reconciliations and comparisons to non-GAAP financial measurements set forth below and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2023, Radius had $358.5 million of total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash (including long-term restricted cash), and short-term investments. Of this amount, approximately $320.1 million was available to deploy for asset acquisitions after excluding amounts that are required to be held in interest escrow accounts under certain long-term debt agreements.

FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

The summary below presents significant financing activities that have occurred in 2023.

In May and June 2023, Radius borrowed €50 million and €100 million, respectively (an aggregate of $162 million in USD equivalent) in floating rate loans under an upsized and amended multi-currency financing facility. The €50 million borrowing has a cash pay coupon based on the three-month EURIBOR plus 3.50% and 1.50% payment-in-kind. The €100 million borrowing has a cash pay coupon based on the three-month EURIBOR plus 5.00%. Interest on the borrowings is payable quarterly and each loan will mature in November 2028.

In July 2023, Radius made two borrowings totaling €110 million (or $121 million in USD equivalent as of the funding date) of the €1,750 million available under an upsized and amended financing facility that Radius entered into in December 2021. The fixed interest borrowing of €65 million accrues interest at an annual rate of approximately 6.4%. The floating rate interest rate loan of €45 million accrues interest based on the three-month EURIBOR plus 3.50%. Interest on the borrowings is payable quarterly and each loan will mature in July 2031.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

As previously noted, the Company is not providing guidance with respect to the outlook for Acquisition Capex in 2023 in light of the pending Merger with EQT and PSP.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

2022 Revenue $ 42,475 $ 83,689 $ 32,568 $ 63,167 Cost of service 2,421 4,313 2,027 2,868 Gross profit 40,054 79,376 30,541 60,299 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 25,486 54,950 21,205 43,892 Share-based compensation 5,389 10,573 5,496 10,088 Amortization and depreciation 23,950 47,035 19,324 38,075 Impairment – decommissions 1,500 2,550 1,272 2,037 Total operating expenses 56,325 115,108 47,297 94,092 Operating loss (16,271 ) (35,732 ) (16,756 ) (33,793 ) Other income (expense): Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency debt (11,982 ) (27,461 ) 58,667 82,899 Interest expense (18,957 ) (36,628 ) (16,714 ) (32,812 ) Other income (expense), net 3,751 6,966 (3,164 ) (2,072 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 942 942 Total other income (expense), net (27,188 ) (57,123 ) 39,731 48,957 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (43,459 ) (92,855 ) 22,975 15,164 Income tax expense (benefit) (201 ) (1,785 ) (577 ) (3,743 ) Net income (loss) (43,258 ) (91,070 ) 23,552 18,907 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,402 ) (3,629 ) 1,385 1,177 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders (41,856 ) (87,441 ) 22,167 17,730 Stock dividend payment to holders of Series A Founders Preferred Stock — — (40,832 ) (40,832 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (41,856 ) $ (87,441 ) $ (18,665 ) $ (23,102 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 98,315,969 97,075,883 93,506,412 92,809,563 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,012 $ 224,258 Restricted cash 2,817 1,971 Short-term investments 19,914 39,205 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments 304,743 265,434 Trade receivables, net 10,496 8,200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,091 28,773 Total current assets 344,330 302,407 Real property interests, net: Right-of-use assets – finance leases, net 458,401 379,052 Telecom real property interests, net 1,651,931 1,569,676 Real property interests, net 2,110,332 1,948,728 Intangible assets, net 12,239 12,121 Property and equipment, net 1,222 1,241 Goodwill 80,509 80,509 Deferred tax asset 1,636 306 Restricted cash, long-term 53,766 88,054 Other long-term assets 18,552 20,124 Total assets $ 2,622,586 $ 2,453,490 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 55,383 $ 48,767 Rent received in advance 33,781 26,551 Finance lease liabilities, current 13,355 15,589 Telecom real property interest liabilities, current 6,549 7,975 Total current liabilities 109,068 98,882 Finance lease liabilities 22,766 22,277 Telecom real property interest liabilities 1,252 4,483 Long-term debt, net of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,692,943 1,503,352 Deferred tax liability 147,073 131,229 Other long-term liabilities 12,318 10,473 Total liabilities 1,985,420 1,770,696 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series A Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,600,000 shares authorized; 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Series B Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,386,033 shares authorized; 1,386,033 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,590,000,000 shares authorized; 99,717,040 and 95,283,563 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 10 10 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,255,811 and 12,795,694 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,088,385 1,060,055 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,324 ) (85,936 ) Accumulated deficit (426,260 ) (338,819 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. 610,811 635,310 Noncontrolling interest 26,355 47,484 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,622,586 $ 2,453,490 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (91,070 ) $ 18,907 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 47,035 38,075 Amortization of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities discount 917 733 Impairment – decommissions 2,550 2,037 Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency debt 27,461 (82,899 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 3,504 2,715 Provision for bad debt expense 303 207 Share-based compensation 10,573 10,088 Deferred income taxes (5,632 ) (5,626 ) Gain on extinguishment — (942 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (2,232 ) (881 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,123 (507 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 9,265 5,483 Rent received in advance 6,318 2,414 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,115 (10,196 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets (150,402 ) (259,721 ) Advance deposits made for real property interest investments (138 ) (22,686 ) Proceeds from sales of real property interests 262 — Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 20,000 — Purchases of property and equipment (348 ) (195 ) Net cash used in investing activities (130,626 ) (282,602 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under debt agreements 158,760 427,003 Repayments of term loans and other debt — (112,129 ) Debt issuance costs (2,933 ) (12,571 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 257 260 Repayments of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities (16,408 ) (7,407 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 139,676 295,156 Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,147 (19,208 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,312 (16,850 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 314,283 632,193 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 338,595 $ 615,343 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 32,793 $ 30,063 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,684 $ 1,371 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain additional financial measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) that provide supplemental information we believe is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate our financial performance and ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures such as net income, operating income and gross profit. These non-GAAP measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing our ongoing operating performance, and thereby facilitate review of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and further adjusting for non-cash impairment—decommissions expense, realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency debt, realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses associated with non-debt transactions and balances denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, share-based compensation expense and transaction-related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses incurred for incremental business acquisition pursuits (successful and unsuccessful) and related financing and integration activities.

