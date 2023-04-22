<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Radius Global Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

As previously announced on March 1, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement under which EQT Active Core Infrastructure and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, through certain of their controlled affiliates, will acquire Radius. In light of this pending acquisition, Radius will not be hosting a conference call, issuing an earnings presentation or providing forward-looking guidance in conjunction with its first quarter 2023 earnings release. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/filings/quarterly-results.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information, see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

