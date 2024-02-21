Radius Announces CEO Transition

President Scott G. Bruce named CEO, effective immediately, as Co-Founder Bill Berkman departs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (“Radius” or “the Company”), a leading global aggregator of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other digital infrastructure assets, today announced that Scott G. Bruce, President of Radius, has additionally been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer and will join the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bruce succeeds Bill Berkman, who is stepping down as Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to pursue new ventures outside of Radius.

Co-founded by Mr. Berkman in 2010, Radius has been at the forefront of aggregating real property interests for wireless telecommunications cell sites and other types of mission critical digital infrastructure real estate. To date, the Company has invested over $2.5 billion in capital across 21 countries in assets that generate approximately $200 million of revenue annually, underscoring Radius’ critical role in the telecommunications infrastructure ecosystem.

Mr. Bruce, who has served as President of Radius and its predecessor since its inception in 2010, has more than three decades of operational, management, legal and investment experience across the telecommunications and communications infrastructure industries. Radius’ senior management team, consisting of Chief Operating Officer Richard Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer Glenn Breisinger, General Counsel Susanne Kandel and Co-CEOs of AP Wireless Daniel Hasselman and Scott Langeland, will continue to operate the Company in their existing capacities.

“For as long as I’ve known him, Bill has been an extraordinary leader in the telecommunications industry, stretching his vision well beyond Radius to spur innovation across multiple telecom related businesses,” said Mr. Bruce. “We are proud to continue his impactful work. On behalf of the entire Radius family, we thank Bill for his many years of dedication and leadership and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“The past decade at Radius has been some of the most exciting and rewarding years of my career,” said Mr. Berkman. “In working alongside this incredible team, we’ve pioneered a new frontier for the aggregation of digital infrastructure sites and built one of the industry’s leading platforms. As a continued investor in Radius, I am confident that the financial and strategic backing of our shareholders, together with the Company’s senior leadership, will continue to drive value creation in this exciting new chapter for the business.”

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators. As of September 30, 2023, Radius had interests in the revenue streams of approximately 10,000 assets that were situated on approximately 7,600 different communications sites located throughout the United States and 20 other countries. Annualized contractual revenue from the rents expected to be collected on the leases in-place at that time from the assets was approximately $192 million.

