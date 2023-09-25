Radisys Wins the Mobility Prize in Stage Four of the ITS/NTIA 2023 5G Challenge

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the Mobility Winner Prize in the Inter-Vendor Mobility Prize category in Stage Four of the 2023 5G Challenge hosted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Institute for Telecommunications Services in collaboration with the Department of Defense. Building on its award-winning performance in 2022, Radisys received the Mobility Prize for demonstrating the successful integration of its combined Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) along with partner Lions’ Radio Unit (RU) during the final element of the 2023 5G Challenge. Radisys was also selected as a winner in the Wrap-Around Emulation category and was selected as the second place winner for the Multi-Vendor End-to-End Integration prize.





Winning Stage Four of the 5G Challenge for a second consecutive year reaffirms Radisys’ leadership and ongoing commitment to making open telecom solutions a reality. Radisys was awarded the 2022 5G Challenge “Best Software Bills of Material” prize and was also the only DU vendor selected to advance through all the stages and win the Network Integration prize.

“Radisys is honored to receive these 5G Challenge prizes for our innovative open and disaggregated CU/DU solution, which leverages O-RAN Alliance interfaces to deliver cutting-edge open 5G solutions,” said Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Head of Standards, Regulatory Affairs and Ecosystems, Radisys. “This recognition not only celebrates our commitment to excellence but also underscores our dedication to advancing open interfaces and contributing to the continued growth of a thriving multi-vendor ecosystem.”

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nereus for Radisys



Matt Baxter, +1-503-619-0505



radisys@nereus-worldwide.com