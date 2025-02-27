Radisys Unveils Industry-First 3GPP Release 18 5G Software for Ubiquitous Multi-RAN Connectivity

5G Advanced Multi-RAN software suite delivers seamless connectivity across terrestrial, non-terrestrial, and private networks

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the availability of its 3GPP Release 18-compliant 5G Multi-RAN software suite, setting a new industry benchmark for ubiquitous connectivity. This next-generation 5G RAN solution is designed to seamlessly integrate terrestrial, non-terrestrial (NTN), and non-3GPP access networks.

With forward compatibility to upcoming 3GPP Release 19 features and full backward compatibility with Release 17, including Reduced Capability (RedCap) and other advanced features, the Radisys Multi-RAN software suite supports a broad range of deployment scenarios, from small cells and private networks to fixed wireless access (FWA) and satellite-based NTN connectivity.

Key Capabilities

Universal 5G Access – Delivers seamless integration across terrestrial networks, GEO/MEO/LEO satellites, and NTN deployments, ensuring reliable connectivity anywhere.

– Delivers seamless integration across terrestrial networks, GEO/MEO/LEO satellites, and NTN deployments, ensuring reliable connectivity anywhere. Flexible Deployment & Backhaul – Includes 5G Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) for cost-effective, high-performance networks in fiber-scarce environments via 5G wireless backhaul service relay nodes as 3GPP compliant Donor CU and Donor DU.

– Includes 5G Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) for cost-effective, high-performance networks in fiber-scarce environments via 5G wireless backhaul service relay nodes as 3GPP compliant Donor CU and Donor DU. Multi-Access & Interoperability – Supports smooth integration of CBRS, Wi-Fi, and other non-3GPP networks via Radisys Multi Non 3GPP Access Gateway.

– Supports smooth integration of CBRS, Wi-Fi, and other non-3GPP networks via Radisys Multi Non 3GPP Access Gateway. New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) – Provides seamless dual connectivity across FR1 and FR2 Bands, allowing mobile devices to utilize both Sub6 GHz and mmWave frequencies to increase coverage area while delivering high data rates.

– Provides seamless dual connectivity across FR1 and FR2 Bands, allowing mobile devices to utilize both Sub6 GHz and mmWave frequencies to increase coverage area while delivering high data rates. Versatile 5G Connectivity – Supports both enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and RedCap devices, enabling a single network to deliver high-speed mobile broadband and cost-effective connectivity for applications such as smart wearables, industrial IoT sensors, and video surveillance.

– Supports both enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and RedCap devices, enabling a single network to deliver high-speed mobile broadband and cost-effective connectivity for applications such as smart wearables, industrial IoT sensors, and video surveillance. AI-driven performance enhancements – Support for AI-powered RAN intelligence to enhance network performance and energy efficiency.

– Support for AI-powered RAN intelligence to enhance network performance and energy efficiency. Low-Latency & Industrial 5G Use Cases – Support for Advanced 5G-URLLC and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) enabling industrial automation, autonomous systems, smart grids, and immersive AR/VR applications.

Radisys also offers a 5G Network-in-a-Box that integrates optimized footprint 5G RAN and Private 5G Core Network on both ARM and x86 architectures. The solution is designed to provide flexible deployment options ideal for tactical communications, public safety networks, and FWA applications in FR1 and FR2 bands.

“The integration of non-terrestrial networks (NTN) with terrestrial and non-3GPP access networks is a significant step toward achieving ubiquitous connectivity in the telecom industry,” said Andrew Cavalier, Senior Space Tech Analyst at ABI Research. “Open and disaggregated solutions will be key to enabling seamless interoperability across these diverse networks, fostering innovation, expanding service reach, and addressing connectivity challenges in remote and underserved areas.”

“Radisys remains at the forefront of 5G innovation, enabling Multi-RAN capabilities with our industry-leading Release 18 5G Software,” said Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Software and Services at Radisys. “By delivering seamless connectivity across Terrestrial, SATCOM infrastructure, Private 5G, and Fixed Wireless Networks, we enable our customers to deliver differentiated 5G services to MNOs, Enterprises and Industries.”

Meet with Radisys at MWC Barcelona

Experience Radisys’ disaggregated Connect RAN solutions, including demonstrations of its 5G Advanced Wireless Connectivity RAN software, at MWC Barcelona, Stand 2D50. To schedule a meeting with Radisys’ RAN experts, contact open@radisys.com.

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

