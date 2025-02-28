Radisys Expands Small Cell Portfolio with Qualcomm Dragonwing FSM200 Platform for FR1 and FR2

New solution portfolio with advanced features addresses multiple indoor and outdoor market segments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced the availability of its award-winning Connect RAN software on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FSM200 Platform for both FR1 and FR2. The solution leverages baseband and advanced Radio capabilities of the Dragonwing FSM200 platform to address high performance/capacity use cases with advanced features required in various market segments, including MNOs, enterprise, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), private 5G, Industry 4.0 and home networks. Radisys Connect RAN software on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FSM100 platform is already globally deployed for various use cases.

Radisys' Connect RAN 5G solution offers a comprehensive feature set, fully interoperable with a wide ecosystem and robust manageability support, enabling customers to deploy small cells in multiple verticals at reduced operational and capital expenses with a quick time-to-market.

Highlights

Radisys demonstrated continued leadership in mmWave RAN on Dragonwing FSM100 and FSM200 platforms with support for bandwidth up to 800MHz, beamforming, network slicing, QoS, robust cryptography, and low latency support.

With optimized latency, support for Redcap devices, and Ethernet PDU functionality, the Connect RAN software meets the essential requirements of the Industry 4.0 market segment.

Enhanced low-footprint RAN software ported on Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QIP100 Infrastructure Processor provides a cost-effective solution for home femto deployments.

Enables a diverse range of indoor and outdoor options with various bands and bandwidth combinations, including CBRS.

With support for TR-069/TR-196, NETCONF, and O-RAN O1 interfaces, the RAN software solution provides comprehensive FCAPS manageability, ensuring seamless integration with both legacy ACS deployments and newer O-RAN O1-based SMO/management systems.

Radisys’ solution also supports the ORAN E2 interface towards the RIC, enabling AI capabilities even in small cell deployments.

“Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is pleased to continue working with Radisys in supporting a thorough ecosystem to help customers rapidly create and deploy small cells,” said Gerardo Giaretta, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our collaboration with Radisys is expanding 5G network capabilities with advanced features and enabling network access across our global customer base.”

“By expanding our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to now use the Dragonwing FSM200 Platform, Radisys is innovating advancements in small cell solutions,” said Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Software and Services at Radisys. “With Radisys’ advanced software portfolio together with Qualcomm Technologies’ baseband, we’re pleased to provide customers with multiple options to deploy small cells across industry verticals.”

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com/.

