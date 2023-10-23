Radisys Applauds Engage Digital Platform Winners in TADHack Global 2023

Three groundbreaking communications applications demonstrated using Radisys’ award-winning platform.

Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, is pleased to congratulate the winners of TADHack Global 2023, the world's premier global hackathon focusing on programmable communication solutions. Radisys empowered participants from across the globe to develop innovative communication solutions using the award-winning Engage Digital Platform (EDP), a powerful CPaaS 4.0 platform that enables developers to create a diverse portfolio of differentiated AI-based digital engagements services, including conversational AI and Industry 4.0 relevant audio/video analytic applications.





The TADHack Global event, sponsored by Radisys, was held October 21-22, 2023, ahead of Network X, an industry-leading broadband network event for enterprises and telcos. Participants competed across numerous in-person locations and virtually around the world to develop apps or “hacks” that address real-world customer challenges and use cases using Radisys’ EDP’s simple-to-use communications APIs, SDKs and low-code/no-code visual design tools. From 20 hacks developed using EDP, Radisys awarded three winners as the most innovative solutions. The TADHack winners will also present their solutions to industry leaders at Network X.

EDP TADHack Global Winners

Winner 1 – Emergency.kad, an IoT -based monitoring and preemptive solution integrating data from multiple sensors to measure air quality, particulate matter levels, water levels, etc. with Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform’s programmable voice APIs to trigger emergency warning calls. Creators : Bello Abdullahi, Caleb Peterson, Manoah Luka and Oshioke Salaki.

– Emergency.kad, an -based monitoring and preemptive solution integrating data from multiple sensors to measure air quality, particulate matter levels, water levels, etc. with Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform’s programmable voice APIs to trigger emergency warning calls. : Bello Abdullahi, Caleb Peterson, Manoah Luka and Oshioke Salaki. Winner 2 – Team Chanjo, an automated immunization reminder system for parents with newborn babies that uses Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform’s programmable voice APIs for doing follow-up calls if there are immunization delays. Creator : Jevans Otieno.

– Team Chanjo, an automated immunization reminder system for parents with newborn babies that uses Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform’s programmable voice APIs for doing follow-up calls if there are immunization delays. : Jevans Otieno. Winner 3 – Team Intendable, an app designed for Auditory Processing Disorder, offering enhanced audio quality, real-time STT without internet access, rewind/forward conversations, AI-driven image recognition, and adjustable playback speed. The application utilizes Radisys Programmable Video APIs for video consultations. Creators: Naveen Rajan, Kaveena Nawodani Ekanayake, Suraif Muhammad, K. S. S. De Fonseka and W. D. Nipun Chamikara Weerasiri.

“I am pleased to extend my congratulations to all participants and winners of TADHack Global 2023,” said Al Balasco, Head of Devices and Digital Engagement Platforms Business, Radisys. “The event and participants continue to raise the bar year after year. What’s truly exciting is that these hacks demonstrate the evolving landscape that transcends traditional CPaaS offerings to AI based Digital Engagements and use cases much needed for monetization of 5G Networks. In today’s interconnected world, programmable networks are the key to unlocking new revenue streams. By enabling flexible, AI-driven digital engagement solutions, we are not just providing a platform for programmable communications; we’re providing a pathway to program and monetize networks in innovative ways.”

“TADHack Global encourages developers from around the world to collaborate in the development of solutions to problems they witness in their business, community and home life, as can be seen in this year’s TADHack winners,” said Alan Quayle, Founder, TADHack and TADSummit. “Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform provides developers with the unique capabilities and necessary tools to create integrated AI and communication solutions that solve particular business problems and address common community challenges.”

