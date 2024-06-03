Radiation Detection Company Continues to Grow Technical Staffing and Capabilities

Tenured dosimetry executive Mirela Kirr joins RDC to add even more technical acumen to its rapid growth.





GEORGETOWN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radiation Detection Company [RDC] is excited to share the continued growth and expansion of its technical capabilities, including the expansion of technical staffing to provide the most robust technical support in the industry.

Alongside Chief Technology Officer Chris Passmore, our new Vice President of Technical Services and seasoned dosimetry expert Mirela Kirr brings more than two decades of experience in the field of dosimetry, along with her extensive education in the field. Kirr’s impressive career includes a significant tenure at the world’s largest dosimetry provider, where she held the esteemed position of Vice President of Dosimetry Services and Regulatory Compliance. Her wealth of knowledge and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in RDC’s journey towards innovation and excellence.

With its technical competency firmly established, RDC is laser-focused on attracting customers with unparalleled value and unrivaled service. The collective experience and track record of Passmore, Kirr, and the entire team at RDC will be pivotal in driving forward the exciting initiatives underway.

Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, RDC aims to not only achieve sustainable growth but also to leave a lasting impact on the market. The forthcoming product lineup is a testament to RDC’s dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering solutions that exceed expectations.

About Radiation Detection Company: As the longest-running Dosimetry provider in the U.S. Radiation Detection Company has provided quality dosimetry service with unmatched reliability since 1949 through its NVLAP accredited dosimetry service [NVLAP lab code 100512-0].

