Radiate Debuts New v2 Platform Blending AI, Next-Gen Mapping, and Events Alongside Support From Investor Lerer Hippeau and Live Event Industry Heavyweights

Radiate powers the attendee communities for top music festivals like Ultra, EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, and over 500 others. Radiate has grown to 1 million users, created 15 million friendships, and with the v2 launch is expanding to connect people around local events, venues, and more.





Highlights:

Next-gen mapping and AI that transforms social and event discovery – DEMO HERE

Users can now find and connect around thousands of local events across 25,000+ venues every week, offering a comprehensive view of every US city’s nightlife scene

A new social vouch system, prioritizing user safety and inclusivity

Supported by industry leaders including Ultra, Live Nation, and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Radiate, the leading network for connecting music festival communities, has officially launched its v2 platform, expanding their successes beyond music festivals. Radiate v2 blends advanced mapping, AI for event discovery, and new social tools to reshape how we make plans with our friends, meet new people, and explore nightlife in the cities we frequent. Supported by prominent investors and partners, including Lerer Hippeau, Ultra, and Live Nation, this launch marks a new era in merging technology, social discovery, and live events.

Beyond Festivals: Expanding Into Local Nightlife and Venues

Radiate v2 goes far beyond connecting attendees of large-scale festivals; it’s an all-encompassing platform for meeting new people, discovering parties and venues, while enabling users to fully immerse themselves in their city’s nightlife scene. This expansion signifies Radiate’s commitment to bringing people together and making social networks more about connecting with your friends and others IRL, while combating loneliness. Radiate noticed that society provides built-in social systems, primarily elementary school, middle school, high school, and college that create friendships through the shared experience of attending them. After graduating, these social systems disappear, and staying in touch with friends and connecting with new people becomes much harder. Radiate aims to create a new social system by connecting people through shared experiences and going out, whether that’s at a massive festival grounds, an intimate local venue, a house party, or traveling to the same area at the same time.

“From the outset, Radiate carved a niche in the EDM festival scene, but our vision has always encompassed a grander scale of social interaction. With the debut of Radiate v2, we’re not just upgrading our platform; we’re evolving the very way people connect, celebrate, and share experiences – whenever and wherever they want.”

– Michael Tom, co-founder of Radiate, Forbes 30u30 member

A Nightlife Community Focused on Safety and Inclusivity

At the heart of Radiate v2 is a focus on community safety and inclusivity. The introduction of a social vouch system is a testament to Radiate’s dedication to fostering a respectful environment for live event enthusiasts to connect and share their passions. This is a first on any social platform, where people can vouch for each other, letting other users know a bit more information about their friends.

Industry Heavyweights Rally Behind Radiate

The support from industry giants such as Ultra, Live Nation, Insomniac, and more underlines the potential and importance of Radiate in transforming how people discover and experience live music events and the live music community. This collaboration between tech innovators and music industry leaders paves the way for a new era in event discovery and social connection. From connecting solo event goers to helping arrange group lodging, Radiate and their partners work in numerous ways to connect community members with each other while selling tickets to events.

About Radiate

Founded on the principle of connecting people around shared experiences and bringing the world closer together, Radiate has evolved into a leading platform in the live event industry. The launch of Radiate v2 ushers in a new chapter in harnessing technology to bring humanity closer together.

Radiate is available for download on iOS and Android. Join the vibrant community and experience the future of social and event discovery today!

