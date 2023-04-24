Radiant Logic Wins Second Consecutive Identity Data Award During RSA Conference 2023

Radiant Logic Wins Best Identity Data Product In 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfoSec2023—Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, today announces that it has been named Best Product in Identity Data from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.





“The creation of the identity data category last year signified the growing importance of identity data management in the enterprise security landscape. We’re thrilled to have received this coveted cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine again, as it is a testament to the massive strides we have made in the identity landscape this year. With company innovations, customer success and technology integrations, we continue to dedicate our efforts to a unified identity data approach,” said Joe Sander, CEO of Radiant Logic.

Radiant Logic announced several wins this past year, including:

Acquiring Brainwave GRC, a leading identity analytics company with a strong roster of customers in EMEA, specialized in meeting compliance demands and providing essential Access Governance reports.

The Total Economic Impact Study from Forrester Consulting, which found that Radiant Logic demonstrated a 239% ROI, 80% increase in efficiency, and a quantified benefit of $20.3M over three years.

The Department of Navy selected RadiantOne Intelligent Data Platform to create the Naval Identity Service to modernize the Navy’s identity data systems.

The launch of the radically redesigned RadiantOne Identity Data Platform, with new capabilities including Actionable Identity Observability, an easy-to-use Identity Manager, Low-Code/No-Code data modeling and API -first extensibility, and a seamless Cloud -Native SaaS Deployment offering.

“Radiant Logic embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Radiant Logic will be attending RSA and can be found at Booth #5524 in the North Hall. Please stop by to join us in discussing the gaps in modern identity data management and how an identity-first approach can strengthen the organizational cybersecurity posture.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance, and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Code Red



RadiantLogic@coderedcomms.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive



marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468



International: 1-646-586-9545



www.cyberdefensemagazine.com