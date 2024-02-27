Radiant Logic Spring Release Unlocks Value of Data in Identity-First Security

Expanded Capabilities Include RadiantOne AI, Enhanced Visibility with an Identity Data Lake, and a Reinvented User Experience

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#identityanalytics–Radiant Logic, the leader in identity data management and analytics, today announces the spring release of the RadiantOne Identity Data Platform, featuring analysis and visualization capabilities designed to make it easier to connect, manage and secure identity data. The RadiantOne Identity Data Platform unites decades of data expertise with cutting-edge analytics tools to provide a unified identity data layer for the enterprise—now even easier to use with the introduction of RadiantOne AI and its generative AI Data Assistant (AIDA). Enabled by a reinvented user experience, organizations can automate complex identity management processes and streamline business operations while minimizing the identity-related attack surface.





Data quality and data integration remain a critical challenge for large and complex enterprises. A recent study from ISMG found that half of organizations have suboptimal visibility into their identity data and that legacy identity systems remain the greatest challenge for integration. Gartner corroborates this finding in a recent report, noting that “Identity and access data directly impacts IAM capability effectiveness, but most organizations struggle with data availability and quality.”1 To address these two pervasive challenges to an organization’s identity security posture, the RadiantOne Identity Data Platform connects and correlates data from any source, providing insight and visibility across diverse identity stores, including legacy systems.

The spring release is built on Radiant Logic’s big data heritage and is available in a variety of deployment options, including our SOC2 certified SaaS offering or a self-managed deployment. This release introduces RadiantOne AI, an artificial intelligence engine that uses the power of large language models augmented with advanced data visualization capabilities to deliver AI-driven analytics and decision making assisted by our GenAI chatbot, AIDA. RadiantOne AI enhances the usability of the organization’s identity data, boosting access decision speed and accuracy and unlocking the power of data for identity-first security and improved governance.

“Bad data leads to bad decisions—and good data enables good decisions. The latest release of RadiantOne brings intelligence and sensemaking to this problem area,” says Dr. John Pritchard, Chief Product Officer at Radiant Logic. “With a sharp focus on developing RadiantOne AI, which is trained in cyber and identity best practices, we can analyze an organization’s data across all identity silos to pinpoint anomalies and gaps. By achieving visibility across the entire IT landscape, organizations can enhance decision-making and automatically resolve access issues, truly bolstering the organization’s overall security posture instead of just checking a box on a regulatory audit requirement.”

The RadiantOne spring release introduces the following innovations:

AI-Driven Insights : RadiantOne AI, our data lake-powered artificial intelligence engine, is designed to leverage identity data to understand and mitigate risk. AIDA is the Generative AI chatbot that brings RadiantOne AI to life within the platform. AIDA’s first use case will be guiding the user access review process. With RadiantOne’s complete data and relationship model, AIDA can see into every layer of the access chain to find and alert reviewers to any misallocated rights, which can then be automatically remediated under reviewer control.

RadiantOne AI, our data lake-powered artificial intelligence engine, is designed to leverage identity data to understand and mitigate risk. AIDA is the Generative AI chatbot that brings RadiantOne AI to life within the platform. AIDA’s first use case will be guiding the user access review process. With RadiantOne’s complete data and relationship model, AIDA can see into every layer of the access chain to find and alert reviewers to any misallocated rights, which can then be automatically remediated under reviewer control. A Modern User Experience: A simplified UX allows users to take a drag-and-drop approach to identity data pipelines, getting teams to work faster by reducing the training required for implementation and using the platform. The API -first, low code/no code interface simplifies configuration tasks and gets customers up and running quickly, so there’s an even shorter time-to-value for RadiantOne.

A simplified UX allows users to take a drag-and-drop approach to identity data pipelines, getting teams to work faster by reducing the training required for implementation and using the platform. The -first, low code/no code interface simplifies configuration tasks and gets customers up and running quickly, so there’s an even shorter time-to-value for RadiantOne. Enhanced Visibility: Radiant Logic’s new identity data lake is a centralized repository that ingests and stores large volumes of structured and unstructured identity data. The data is then processed and used to provide data consistency across RadiantOne through a Master User Record, which can then power the modern directory, analytics, machine learning , and other forms of intelligent action. This supports RadiantOne in illuminating the access chain for improved audit, compliance and data quality initiatives.

Radiant Logic’s new identity data lake is a centralized repository that ingests and stores large volumes of structured and unstructured identity data. The data is then processed and used to provide data consistency across RadiantOne through a Master User Record, which can then power the modern directory, analytics, , and other forms of intelligent action. This supports RadiantOne in illuminating the access chain for improved audit, compliance and data quality initiatives. Identity Analytics on SaaS: The entire RadiantOne Identity Data Platform, including Identity Analytics, is now fully cloud -native, so it can be deployed as SaaS, in a private cloud, or on-premises, with feature parity across all deployment models.

Radiant Logic will showcase their solutions at the Gartner IAM Summit in London on March 4-5, 2024. Meet our identity experts there to ask questions or get a demo of our new AI solutions.

You can also sign up here to be added to the exclusive wait list for RadiantOne AI.

____________________ 1 Gartner, 4 Steps to Improve IAM Capabilities Using Data Management Top Practices, 24 August 2023, Nathan Harris and Ehtisham Zaidi.

Gartner Disclaimers:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the identity data experts, helps organizations turn identity data into a strategic asset that drives automated governance, enhanced security, and operational efficiency.

Our RadiantOne Identity Data Platform removes complexity as a roadblock to identity-first strategies by creating an authoritative data source for real-time, context-aware controls. We provide visibility and actionable insights to intelligently detect and remediate risk using AI/ML-powered identity analytics.

With RadiantOne, organizations are able to tap into the wealth of information across the infrastructure, combining context and analytics to deploy governance that works for the most advanced use cases.

It’s a radically simple approach. Learn more at https://www.radiantlogic.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Heather Halenbeck



Radiant Logic



hhalenbeck@radiantlogic.com