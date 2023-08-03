Radiant Logic Recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration

Radiant Logic’s Inclusion in Gartner Market Guide for IGA Hot Off the Heels of Brainwave GRC Acquisition

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gartner—Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, today announces its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the recently released Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). With its expertise in complex identity environments, and its recent acquisition of Brainwave GRC’s sophisticated identity analytics capabilities, Radiant Logic is uniquely positioned as an advanced IGA solution.





Designed to help security and risk management leaders understand IGA capabilities and future trends when making decisions for their organization, the Gartner Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration recommends leaders “choose IGA solutions which align with identity-first security principles that apply context, continuity and consistency to manage identity sprawl.”

With the acquisition of Brainwave GRC, and powered by years of expertise in data delivery, RadiantOne now delivers advanced analytics and insights into real-time user behavior within an enterprise environment, transforming how organizations detect and prevent cyberattacks, fraudulent activity, lateral movement from insider threats, and more.

“These recommendations from Gartner come at a critical time for enterprises who are struggling to determine the right solution to meet their needs,” said Joe Sander, Radiant Logic CEO. “It is essential for an Identity-First approach to enable not only protection over all assets, but meet regulatory requirements, cut cost, grant continuously reliable access rights and drive business enablement.”

Gartner states: “By 2026, the analytics functionality in IGA tools will advance, and those organizations that have fully adopted and implemented AI/ML-based IGA analytics will see their access administration and governance costs 50% lower than their peers.” The report also recommends that SRM leaders “Accelerate the realization of business value from IGA investments by selecting IGA solutions with strong IGA analytics capabilities, implementing these capabilities, and measuring outcomes using outcome-driven metrics.”

Radiant Logic’s analytics-driven governance capabilities leverage RadiantOne’s expertise in accessing and managing identity data for admin and access decisions. As of August 2, 2023, Radiant Logic has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 in the Identity Governance and Administration market, based on 109 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™.

With the integration of Brainwave GRC, Radiant Logic offers advanced controls to ensure policies conform to principles of Segregation of Duties and Zero Trust principles. Only Radiant Logic combines the best of full-suite IGA with the ease-of-use of IGA light, making it the solution for IGA that works.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the identity data experts, helps organizations turn identity data into a strategic asset that drives automated governance, enhanced security, and operational efficiency.

Our RadiantOne Identity Data Platform removes complexity as a roadblock to identity-first strategies by creating an authoritative data source for real-time, context-aware controls. We provide visibility and actionable insights to intelligently detect and remediate risk using AI/ML-powered identity analytics.

With RadiantOne, organizations are able to tap into the wealth of information across the infrastructure, combining context and analytics to deploy governance that works for the most advanced use cases.

It’s a radically simple approach. Learn more at http://www.radiantlogic.com/

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner, Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration, 14 July 2023, Rebecca Archambault, et.al. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

Heather MacKenzie



Radiant Logic



hmackenzie@radiantlogic.com