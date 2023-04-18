Radiant Logic Finalizes Acquisition of Brainwave GRC

Joint Company Vision Includes Industry-first Identity Data Management Approach

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IAM–Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, today announces the successful acquisition of Brainwave GRC, a leader in identity analytics. Together, the two companies will offer a first-to-market identity data platform, combining data federation and observability with analytics and prescriptive capabilities to create a complete policy information pipeline. This move is in direct response to the growing recognition that Identity-First Security relies on access to consistent, accurate identity data.

“We have co-exhibited at a few major conferences recently, and the interest from the market and from our customers has been very exciting,” says Joe Sander, Radiant Logic CEO. “Practitioners see the opportunity to use analytics to mitigate access related risks and significantly improve their identity data governance practices with the joint solution.”

According to a Gartner® report, IAM leaders can “Achieve higher levels of risk-aware automation by harnessing identity data analytics.i” The identity analytics and intelligence insights resulting from Radiant Logic + Brainwave’s data-driven approach will give unprecedented insight into user behavior, transforming how organizations detect cyberattacks, fraudulent activity, and lateral movement from insider threats. Together, Radiant and Brainwave provide an Identity-First Security foundation to deliver enhanced data security, reduced audit and compliance costs, and improved understanding and visibility of malicious activity.

“In IAM, we must have visibility to identities, accounts and entitlements. We can’t manage what we don’t see. Brainwave not only provides that visibility in an easy to configure way, but also enhances that visibility with intelligent data correlation which enables correct decisions to be made,” stated Matt Chambers, Director of Identity and Access Management at a multinational financial services firm.

“We have been thrilled with the interest in Brainwave in the North American market,” said Cyril Gollain, CEO and co-founder of Brainwave GRC. “Like Radiant Logic, we have built our reputation on customer-driven innovation and responsiveness–the synergy between our two approaches to doing business combined with our shared passion for this area will allow us to grow tremendously together in the coming years.”

Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC are creating a joint roadmap, with plans to release further details about their shared technology later in 2023. Radiant Logic also recently announced new capabilities including first-to-market identity data observability.

Established in 2010 in France, Brainwave GRC has a strong reputation in helping companies across EMEA ensure compliance and protect their assets from fraud and cyber threats. Brainwave GRC provides essential Access Governance reports that include access risks, accounts, attestations, and out-of-the-box reports for major compliance frameworks—a common requirement in highly regulated markets.

Brainwave will maintain independent operations for the time being, while both platforms continue to be supported, invested in, and integrated over time. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com

About Brainwave GRC

Brainwave GRC is a pioneer in the identity analytics market. Brainwave GRC solutions help solidify and reinforce IAM risk and compliance postures. Brainwave GRC derives intelligence through multicriteria analyses for data visualization, anomaly detection, smart access reviews and compliance controls specifically for identity and access events. It enables organizations to combat cyber risks, detect internal threats, remediate noncompliance access risks and perform fraud alert notifications with innovative solutions. Brainwave GRC strengthens your cybersecurity with preventive and predictive analytics.

Learn more at www.brainwavegrc.com

i Gartner, “2023 Planning Guide for Identity and Access Management”, Mary Ruddy, Homan Farahmand, et al.., 10 October 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

