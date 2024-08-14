Radian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that the company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.245 per share, payable September 11, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 26, 2024.





Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, securitization, and title services. Powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk, Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services. Learn more at radian.com.

