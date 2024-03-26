RAD AI Boosts Beauty Strategy with Maya Kosovalic, Appoints NYX Professional Makeup’s Digital Maverick to its Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMO—RAD AI, the leader in AI-powered audience-first marketing and communications solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Maya Kosovalic, Vice President of Digital Innovation & E-Commerce at NYX Professional Makeup, to its advisory board. Kosovalic, with nearly two decades of expertise in brand management, digital marketing, and e-commerce, has a proven history of innovation and leading complex business and growth transformations.









“Maya is someone that stands out as a visionary in the digital commerce space, and we are excited to innovate with her,” said Jeremy Barnett, CEO of RAD AI. “Leveraging data and AI technology to achieve business outcomes is highly complex. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to scale our offerings, and there’s no doubt that Maya’s domain expertise will enhance our ability to deliver solutions that meet the unique demands of the $600 billion beauty industry.”

This strategic appointment signals RAD AI’s dedication to advancing its technology and presence within the beauty sector. Kosovalic’s addition to the advisory board will provide a new perspective on consumer behavior and ideas for best leveraging RAD AI’s technology to cut through the noise in an increasingly cluttered digital realm.

“RAD AI is on an incredible growth trajectory,” said Kosovalic. “In an era where social media is highly saturated and attention spans are at a premium, getting the right message and content in front of your target customer has never been more critical. I’m thrilled to partner with RAD AI to roll out its game-changing technology to the marketplace.”

Kosovalic joins a distinguished group on RAD AI’s advisory board, which includes marketing and innovation authorities Casey Terrell, Nolan Carleton and Heather Stuckey.

About RAD AI:

RAD AI is a technology company that revolutionizes brand engagement using advanced language models to understand audience interests and behaviors, facilitating precise content strategy and delivery. Its award-winning technology helps reduce bias, ensuring impactful messaging that maximizes content performance and marketing ROI.

