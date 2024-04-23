RAD AI Announces Strategic Artificial Intelligence Buyout Plan to Propel Growth and Advance the Creator Economy

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—RAD AI, the leader in AI-powered audience-first marketing and communications solutions, today unveiled its new strategy to rapidly reform the industry’s landscape: Artificial Intelligence Buyouts (AIBOs). This strategic endeavor is designed to revolutionize the landscape by acquiring small- and medium-sized agencies, initially focusing on those operating within the creator economy.









The company’s AIBO strategy meets critical needs within the creator economy. Small- to medium-sized agencies frequently lack advanced AI tools and infrastructure, hindering their ability to scale operations and client relationships. This capability gap often hampers the organization’s ability to compete effectively in the marketplace. By integrating RAD AI’s proprietary technology, the initiative is set to transform their operational capabilities, boosting client satisfaction and profitability.

“Introducing AIBOs as our premier growth strategy could significantly increase shareholder value,” said RAD AI CEO Jeremy Barnett. “An acquired agency will immediately see improvements in efficiency, client satisfaction, and profitability – the material improvements, resulting from the integration of RAD AI, are connected directly to the P&L and, thus, we believe will create long-term shareholder value.”

The company’s vision has garnered support from more than 7,500 investors, ranging from retail to accredited and institutional backers. With a planned Regulation A+* offering slated for later in 2024, the company aims to acquire agencies exhibiting potential for exponential growth through the integration of RAD AI’s technology. Barnett added, “As AI adoption accelerates, our ability to swiftly acquire high-performing agencies ready to embrace our technology positions our AI solution to keep pace with this rapid adoption trend.”

The execution of the AIBO strategy will be spearheaded by the company’s seasoned leadership team and board of directors, who collectively boast a track record of more than 225 successful acquisitions. Their expertise and an AIBO strategy designed to acquire high-performing agencies set the stage for what the company anticipates to be a significant growth phase.

