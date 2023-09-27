R1 Research Institution Old Dominion University Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve More than 20,000 Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Dominion University, an R1 research institution in Norfolk, Virginia, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to increase the accessibility of digital media and course content for its more than 20,000 students. The institution was seeking a robust and innovative solution that integrates directly with Canvas, its learning management system (LMS), along with comprehensive reporting, keyboard accessibility, alternative formats, and file remediation.





YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. The accessibility solution provides an accessibility gauge and enables content creators to pinpoint and correct issues as content is created. In addition, instructors will benefit from the automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools that help build accessibility into course creation. YuJa Panorama also provides users with an LTI app and customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to both internal and external web pages.

“In higher education, providing an inclusive digital accessibility solution is key to ensuring equitable access to knowledge and opportunities for all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Old Dominion University is committed to providing an environment where all students can succeed, and YuJa Panorama will help them meet their goals.”

ABOUT OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, is Virginia’s forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 24,000 students, rigorous academics, an energetic residential community and initiatives that contribute $2.6 billion annually to Virginia’s economy. Old Dominion offers students more than 120 undergraduate programs, over 130 graduate programs at the masters, education specialist and doctoral levels and a wealth of certificate and professional development programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

