Qwoted Launches Free Networking Tools for PR Industry

Qwoted has more than 100,000 active PR users on the platform

For the first time PRs can now search, connect and message with each other

Agencies Caliber Corporate Advisers, Haymaker Group, and Integral were all beta testers of the new social features.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qwoted has launched a new feature creating the world’s first social collaborative network for the PR industry. With PR-to-PR messaging, Qwoted users have the ability to connect with colleagues and industry peers to share insights, best practices, and job opportunities on the world’s largest PR network.





The Qwoted network has grown to over 100,000 members of the PR community. PR-to-PR messaging now enables these professionals to search for each other across industry or firm, connect and message with each other.

The social features were beta tested among a group of leading PR firms including Caliber Corporate Advisers, Haymaker Group, and Integral.

“It’s exciting to see Qwoted continue to drive innovation in the PR industry,” said J.J. Colao, Founder of Haymaker Group. “Qwoted has built the best tools in the world for connecting the media with sources. It’s only logical to now extend that work into the PR community itself, enabling PRs to share insights, advice, and encouragement with each other on a platform that they already rely on throughout the day.”

“As much as Qwoted’s ability to connect PRs and media is killer,” said Ethan McCarty, CEO of Integral, “the real killer app is community. Now Communications pros can connect with one another in a trusted, context-relevant environment.”

PR Networking is one of many new features rolled out by Qwoted this year, including the ability to search for journalists by beat via the Meet the Media function, new user alerts to connect with industry peers, and the ability to follow and network directly with members of the Media.

About Qwoted:

Qwoted is the top network connecting members of the media in need of expert input with PR professionals and expert sources. Qwoted provides a platform that facilitates seamless connections, empowering professionals to earn free media, build brand authority and extend their reach.

