Qwilt Partners with Telefónica to Provide Content Delivery Services in Spain

Qwilt and Telefónica join forces to build the most efficient content delivery network for third parties in Spain.

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telefónica, through its Telefónica Soluciones area, and the North American company Qwilt have reached an agreement to implement a content distribution system based on the union of both companies’ technologies.

Through this alliance, Qwilt expands its coverage and delivery capacity in Spain by relying on Telefónica’s Content Distribution Network (TCDN) deployed in Telefonica’s network, which ensures fast, high-quality, and seamless delivery with no interruptions.

Telefónica already delivers Movistar Plus+ content through its TCDN, a self-developed product that has the highest capillarity and points of presence in Spain, and Qwilt has an extensive network of servers installed in other service provider networks around the world. This new integration is based on open APIs and content exchange between both CDNs, which allows Qwilt traffic to be delivered to customers with access to Telefónica connectivity, achieving a common goal: to improve the end-user experience.

In addition, this project becomes the first commercial integration based entirely on Open Caching standards promoted by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), to which both companies belong. This facilitates the delivery of content from third parties through the two CDNs in a transparent manner, benefiting both from Qwilt’s global server deployment operation around the world and from the physical proximity of the TCDN to Telefónica customers.

“Internet traffic is increasing rapidly, and content providers need delivery services that are increasingly efficient in light of the competition we are witnessing for Internet bandwidth. With this agreement, Telefónica’s TCDN and Qwilt’s delivery capacity are strengthened, but, above all, we make sure that consumers of the content within Telefónica’s network are satisfied,” said Francisco Javier Pascual, Director of Product Marketing, Telefónica Companies.

Alon Maor, CEO of Qwilt, added: “As one of Spain’s leading service providers, Telefónica is a fantastic addition to our global network and allows us to further develop our content delivery service offering. We are delighted to see such rapid momentum from our global partners as we continue to build the highest performing edge delivery network in the world.”

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world’s leading telecommunications service providers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity services, as well as a wide range of digital services for individuals and companies. It is present in Europe and Latin America, where it has more than 383 million customers.

Telefónica is a totally private company whose shares are listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock markets and on the New York and Lima stock exchanges.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s mission is to deliver connected experiences at the quality they were imagined. Its model is built on partnerships with service providers and content publishers, globally, to create a fabric that powers high-performance delivery of media and applications at the very edge of neighborhoods, big and small.

Qwilt’s open architecture and inclusive business model make local edge delivery more accessible than ever before, unlocking more reliable, higher quality-of-experience at greater scale than previously possible. A growing number of the world’s leading content publishers and cable, telco, and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud services.

Founded in 2010, Qwilt is a leader of the Open Caching movement and a founding member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disruptive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.qwilt.com.

