Qvest to Accelerate Generative AI for Media and Entertainment Businesses in Collaboration with NVIDIA

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IBC2024 — Qvest, a leading consultant and systems integrator in media-focused services, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to drive AI adoption in the media and entertainment industry. These solutions powered by generative AI (GenAI), will create new opportunities for revenue generation, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.









Qvest is expanding its alliance program in artificial intelligence to further position the company as a leader in AI for media businesses. By fostering collaboration across industries and leveraging shared expertise, Qvest delivers tangible GenAI applications that drive ROI.

The collaboration with NVIDIA combines Qvest’s deep expertise in media and entertainment with NVIDIA’s leading AI capabilities and technology platform. This will deliver advanced AI-driven solutions that empower companies to harness the full potential of GenAI.

Using NVIDIA’s AI technologies, Qvest is further developing GenAI offerings in its Applied AI practice that address the key business challenges of media companies and help increase their productivity, promote creativity and optimize processes.

“ The collaboration with NVIDIA enables us to quickly deliver powerful use cases for media and entertainment companies. Together, we are helping our customers generate value from AI in areas most impactful for their business,” said Christophe Ponsart, EVP and Applied AI Practice Co-Lead, Qvest US.

A GenAI solution will be unveiled at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, streamlining content management and creation within existing media workflows for:

Automated Metadata Tagging : Drastically reduces time and costs associated with manual cataloging by automating structured metadata tagging across multiple modalities (text, audio, vision).

: Drastically reduces time and costs associated with manual cataloging by automating structured metadata tagging across multiple modalities (text, audio, vision). Accelerated Content Discovery: User enablement to quickly find relevant content across and within video assets.

User enablement to quickly find relevant content across and within video assets. Empowered Content Generation: Generation and iteration on contextually relevant headlines, scripts, and narratives in seconds to accelerate time to market.

“ Media and entertainment companies are looking to accelerate AI adoption to deliver enhanced experiences. By combining NVIDIA’s AI platform with Qvest’s industry expertise, Qvest is empowering customers to quickly move from idea to scalable implementation using the latest developments in AI,” said Richard Kerris, Vice President of Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA.

NVIDIA NIM inference microservices play a critical role in this collaboration, offering seamless hosting of state-of-the-art GenAI models for computer vision, content generation, audio transcription, and more. Companies can choose where to run their models, whether in the cloud or hosted locally, helping ensure that data remains secure while optimizing performance.

Qvest is committed to continuing its collaboration with NVIDIA, with plans to integrate NVIDIAHoloscan for Media, an AI-enabled, software-defined platform for live media, for real-time streaming ingestion and content discovery. This integration will help further enhance the capabilities of GenAI infrastructure, increasing security, reducing costs, boosting performance, and minimizing operational overhead.

Qvest’s GenAI accelerators, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, will be showcased at IBC 2024, where attendees can experience a full range of tangible and practical GenAI use cases firsthand at Qvest’s booth (#10.C24). More about Qvest at IBC2024 at www.qvest.com/ibc2024

