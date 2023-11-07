Quub Inc Collaborates with Teachers in Space to Revolutionize Space Education

AKRON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quub Inc, a pioneering space technology company, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Teachers in Space, a respected 501(c)3 organization committed to transforming space education. Together, they organized a remarkable “Day in the Life” testing event on September 13, 2023, in Akron, Pennsylvania, featuring Elizabeth Kennick, President of Teachers in Space, Inc.





This partnership aims to demonstrate how the technology developed by Quub Inc for Teachers in Space can be integrated into classroom settings to facilitate Earth observation and climate changes. Teachers in Space, Inc. is dedicated to equipping educators with the tools to bring space wonders into students’ daily lives.

Elizabeth Kennick, President of Teachers in Space, Inc., expressed her excitement, stating, “This joint project has been more than 10 years in the making. After previous successful test efforts, we are ready to move to functional operation, with lessons available on our website. We are the most excited about having a publicly available, free-to-use satellite.”

This event is a testament to Quub Inc’s devotion to advancing space technology while aligning with Teachers in Space’s vision of making space education an integral part of the educational landscape.

Chelsea Beningo, Quub’s Chief Operations Officer, shared her enthusiasm: “I’m very excited that we’ve reached this point in our collaboration on Serenity3. This marks an important milestone in the satellite’s development, bringing us closer to launch.”

Quub Inc and Teachers in Space, Inc. are excited about the possibilities this collaboration unlocks for educators and students worldwide. They look forward to future endeavors that will enrich the educational experience and bring the cosmos closer to classrooms.

Quub Inc’s approach to space technology ensures reliability. They rigorously test commercial components and craft select parts from scratch for precise control over flight readiness. This approach reflects their commitment to innovations in space technology and education.

For more information about Quub Inc’s dedication to space technology, visit www.quubspace.com or contact info@quub.space. To learn about Teachers in Space, Inc. and their mission to revolutionize space education, visit www.tis.org or contact info@tis.org.

In summary, Chelsea Beningo, Quub’s COO, encapsulates the significance of this collaboration: “The future of the space industry relies on the excitement and involvement of the next generation of space explorers, and by partnering with Teachers in Space, we are making space education more accessible and inspiring for teachers and students alike.

Contacts

Jozlyn Grodski



1-717-455-7092



info@quub.space

Quub.space