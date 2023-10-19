QuSecure Launches New Program to Enable Partners to Capitalize on Rapidly Growing Post-Quantum Cryptography Opportunity

Channels Veteran Stuart Oliver Named to Lead New Global Partner Program to Equip Partners with Ability to Grow Revenue by Selling Industry’s Leading Post-Quantum Cryptography Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PQC–QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today launched its new global partner program. It is the company’s first formal global channel partner program for value added resellers, systems integrators, solutions providers, and managed service providers. The launch of this new program will enable QuSecure to address the unprecedented global demand for its PQC solution. Additionally, QuSecure has hired Stuart Oliver as Vice President of world-wide partner go-to-market programs to facilitate QuSecure’s growing partner ecosystem and the Partner Program.









The QuSecure Partner Program will expand the ecosystem of engaged QuSecure partners delivering unique customer value through the differentiated QuSecure quantum-resilient cryptographic solution. QuSecure’s QuProtect PQC solution enables partners by providing a significant greenfield market opportunity to develop and support the quantum resiliency needs of their customers. The QuSecure Partner Program is designed to support progressive partners looking for a first-mover advantage to build the foundation of a new quantum resilient revenue stream. The program provides formalized sales, pre-sales, and technical training focused on enabling partners to grow revenue. QuSecure also provides partners with sales and marketing benefits, along with discounts to capture new revenue opportunities.

“Quantum computing is changing how organizations address encryption across the enterprise,” said Shahin Pirooz, CTO & CISO at Data Endure. “By partnering with companies like QuSecure, we can offer cryptographic agility and quantum resilient network protection to help enterprises plan and prepare their systems for a quantum future.”

QuSecure is the first and only U.S.-based company to offer generally available PQC software through the worldwide channel’s ecosystem with generally available, quantum-resilient solutions for partners to drive additional consulting and integration revenue streams. QuSecure partners play a crucial role in expanding QuSecure’s global reach to organizations looking to future-proof their strategies and infrastructure to protect critical data with enablement for partners to sell, integrate and support quantum resiliency for their clients.

“We had the opportunity to build our partner program from the ground up with no legacy challenges to contend with, so we built a lightweight, modern program that invests in partners committed to QuSecure that have high potential for services and solutions growth,” said Stuart Oliver, VP of WW Partner GTM and Programs for QuSecure. “Those progressive partners that see the business growth opportunity for PQC and quantum resiliency will find that our partner program aligns directly with how they prioritize new revenue growth and success for their end customers.”

Mr. Oliver joins QuSecure following more than seven years of recent channels leadership roles at NetApp and Nebulon, and brings more than 25 years of overall executive experience to QuSecure.

The Partner Program was created to help partners generate new revenue opportunities and increase profitability through the creation of additional value-added cyber resiliency services. Partner services complement QuSecure’s solutions and enable partners to differentiate themselves from their competitors. With QuSecure, partners are set up for success today and into the future. For more information or to join the QuSecure partner program, visit https://www.qusecure.com/partners.

QuSecure’s QuProtect software enables organizations to leverage quantum-resilient technology to prevent today’s cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for quantum cyberthreats. It provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device including network, cloud, IoT (Internet of Things), edge devices, and satellite communications. Using QuProtect, organizations can implement PQC on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems. QuProtect software uses an end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, crypto agility, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed to protect the entire information lifecycle as data is communicated, used, and stored.

About Stuart Oliver

Mr. Oliver is the Head of Worldwide Partner GTM and Programs at QuSecure. He is charged with developing and implementing a scalable partner strategy that focuses on the go-to-market success of QuSecure’s partners globally. Mr. Oliver has more than 25 years of experience working in global technology leadership roles in Partner Strategy and GTM, Cloud, Executive IT Management, Product Management and Product Marketing. He attended and graduated from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton, Canada, and the University of Denver in Denver, Colo.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

