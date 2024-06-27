QuSecure Expands its Sales Capabilities as the Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Market Rapidly Accelerates

Market Leader Announces Appointment of Elizabeth Green as Senior Vice President for Customers and Ecosystems Following Several Recent QuSecure Wins

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PQC–QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) enterprise software, today announced it has named Elizabeth Green as its Senior Vice President for Customers and Ecosystems. With extensive experience and proven record of accomplishment in driving commercial growth and go-to-market infrastructure environments, Ms. Green is poised to further drive QuSecure’s mission to deliver cutting-edge, crypto-agile, quantum-resistant cybersecurity enterprise platform software solutions globally.





“I’m incredibly excited to join QuSecure at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Ms. Green. “QuSecure is at the forefront of PQC and crypto-agility, and I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver unparalleled security solutions to our customers and partners.”

Ms. Green’s announcement follows several important achievements for QuSecure.

“We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth to QuSecure,” said Dave Krauthamer, QuSecure’s co-founder and CEO. “Elizabeth’s deep understanding of customer needs and her strategic approach to ecosystem management will be invaluable as we continue to expand our commercial footprint in the post-quantum cybersecurity landscape.”

About Elizabeth Green

Elizabeth brings over two decades of experience in the technology sector, most recently serving at Accenture as the Managing Director, Global Sales; and GTM Head, Emerging Cybersecurity Technology and Hybrid Cloud. Before that, she spent over 17 years with IBM in various sales and leadership roles. Ms. Green holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix, a MSA in Cybersecurity Operations and Leadership from the University of San Diego, and a BA in Communications from Michigan State University.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cryptography with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. www.qusecure.com.

