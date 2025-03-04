Qureator Appoints Dr. Branka Mitrovic as Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qureator, a leading AI-powered human disease model company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Branka Mitrovic as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Mitrovic brings extensive experience in biomedical research and drug development, with a proven track record in advancing therapeutics for genetic, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Mitrovic's expertise spans cell therapy, gene therapy, and small molecules, having successfully led projects from target identification to IND filings and clinical proof-of-concept studies. Her career highlights include pioneering work in therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, Cystic Fibrosis, and Multiple Sclerosis.

Prior to joining Qureator, Dr. Mitrovic held leadership roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Healthcare, and Berlex Biosciences/Schering AG, where she managed large teams and directed cross-functional research projects. At Vertex Pharmaceuticals, she spearheaded therapeutic gene therapy programs for Cystic Fibrosis, Pain, and Huntington's Disease, collaborating with leading organizations such as CRISPR Therapeutics and Moderna.

"I am excited to join Qureator as Chief Scientific Officer," said Dr. Mitrovic. "I am thrilled to leverage my experience in drug discovery as well as human disease model development to contribute to Qureator's innovative team."

Dr. Mitrovic continued, "I believe that Qureator's proprietary open channel microphysiological system technology is a huge leap forward in utilizing human disease models for all diseases, including those of complex etiology. I am excited to join the team of incredibly talented engineers and biologists and to work together to improve the lives of patients with life-threatening diseases. I look forward to this new chapter."

Kyu Baek, Ph.D., CEO of Qureator, commented, "Dr. Mitrovic’s expertise in translating cutting-edge research into impactful therapies for complex diseases aligns perfectly with Qureator’s mission to revolutionize drug discovery. Her leadership and vision will be crucial as we continue to advance AI-powered human disease models and accelerate the development of innovative treatments."

In her role as CSO, Dr. Mitrovic will lead Qureator's scientific strategy and oversee the company's research and development efforts. Her extensive experience in developing novel technologies, including gene editing, transdifferentiation, and multiomics, will enhance Qureator's disease model development and target identification capabilities.

About Qureator

Qureator is a pioneering AI-powered human biology platform company dedicated to revolutionizing drug discovery and development for complex diseases. By combining Next-Generation organ-on-a-chip (OoC) technology with advanced AI-driven solutions, Qureator aims to address the limitations of traditional drug discovery models. The company leverages deep biological expertise and innovative approaches to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, addressing critical unmet medical needs

For more information, please visit www.qureator.com.

Qureator Media Relations

info@qureator.com