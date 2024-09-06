Home Business Wire Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced that Greg Maffei, Executive Chairman of Qurate Retail, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10th at 6:05 p.m. E.T. in San Francisco. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.


The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests.

