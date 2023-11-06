Qumulo Named a Six-Time Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the simple way to manage exabyte-scale data anywhere, today announced its position as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the sixth consecutive year. Gartner, Inc. positioned Qumulo in the Leaders quadrant based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.





“For the last 10 years, Qumulo has been on a relentless path to enable customers to not just scale-out, but Scale Anywhere™,” said Bill Richter, CEO at Qumulo. “Gartner has recognized Qumulo as a Leader for six consecutive years. We feel this recognition reflects our customer obsession and focus on providing solutions that enable our customers to not only drive their business, but solve incredible problems.”

The company has licensed exabytes of capacity across more than 900 customers in 20 countries. Qumulo’s customers include Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, healthcare, education and some of the largest research institutions in the world. They use Qumulo to manage their unstructured data easily throughout their hybrid infrastructure without compromising performance, security, or enterprise features.

Qumulo delivers the world’s first unstructured data management platform for the hybrid enterprise. A 100% software-defined storage solution, Qumulo scales unstructured data anywhere to exabyte levels on the edge, core, or cloud.

“We provide multiple customers inside the same enterprise with a consistent way of dealing with data across multiple locations and numerous workflows,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CTO at Qumulo. “Customers can utilize their storage infrastructure and storage software natively, the same way across the cloud and on-prem, and Qumulo is the only company that can do that.”

According to Gartner Peer Insights™, Qumulo has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market, based on 138 reviews, as of November 1st, 2023.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the simple way to manage exabyte-scale data anywhere — edge, core, or cloud — on the platform of your choice. In a world with trillions of files and objects comprising 100+ zettabytes worldwide, companies need a solution that combines the ability to work anywhere with simplicity. This is precisely what Qumulo was founded to accomplish.

Qumulo, Scale Anywhere and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2023. All Rights Reserved.

