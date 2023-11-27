Qumulo Delivers a Global Namespace and AWS Cloud-Native Private Preview

Provides Choice for all File Data Storage Requirements – from Edge, to Core, to Cloud

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Qumulo announced Global Namespace, a software solution that scales to exabytes anywhere unstructured data is needed, and seamless integration with AWS-based Qumulo file storage. With these new capabilities, Qumulo brings more choices for infrastructure owners to store and manage their file data in AWS, without compromising enterprise features or paying exorbitant costs.





“Qumulo’s integrated Global Namespace provides customers access to files in any location and intelligently caches the data where the performance is needed by local users,” says Ryan Farris, VP of Products at Qumulo. “Global Namespace allows customers to choose their file infrastructure based on the location-specific business requirements – from any AWS region, core data centers, or at the edge.”

In addition to Global Namespace, Qumulo plans to onboard select customers for a private preview of their next-gen managed file storage service on AWS. With this solution, customers can experience unparalleled storage capabilities designed to lower the cost of cloud file storage, increase performance, and scale elastically in response to business demand. Customers who are not part of the private preview program may alternatively configure Qumulo infrastructure on AWS and manage Qumulo in their own VPC.

Global Namespace + Cloud Native File

Coupled with cloud file storage, Qumulo’s Global Namespace allows customers to choose their file storage solutions for hybrid infrastructure. At any scale, customers can use Global Namespace as a bridge to provide bi-directional data access between Qumulo instances on AWS and on-premises Qumulo infrastructure. This allows enterprises to benefit from hybrid cloud expansion for workloads like remote collaboration, M&E burst rendering, HPC at the edge, AI/ML, and more. Qumulo on AWS delivers:

AI-driven scalable performance. 90%+ of I/O operations are served from the fastest available storage (system memory or SSD).

Simplicity. Qumulo customers can provision an AWS cluster in minutes.

Cloud-scale [Private Preview Only]. Customers using the private preview use a service that separates performance from long-term storage retention, allowing independent elasticity at each layer.

Customers using the private preview use a service that separates performance from long-term storage retention, allowing independent elasticity at each layer. Cloud-reliability [Private Preview Only]. ANQ leverages S3’s durability and availability , where files stored in the object layer are always accessible.

Qumulo’s Nexus is available to Qumulo customers, providing a single pane of glass to securely visualize storage usage and manage Qumulo instances. Nexus will be live on December 7th, 2023.

Qumulo is attending AWS re: Invent in Las Vegas on November 27 – December 1. Schedule a meeting or find us at Booth #256.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo delivers the world’s first unified Scale AnywhereTM platform for the hybrid enterprise. Qumulo is a 100% software solution that scales to exabytes anywhere unstructured data is created, consumed, stored or managed so that businesses can operate a common platform reducing CapEx and OpEx while moving ever faster.

Qumulo, Scale Anywhere and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2023. All Rights Reserved.

