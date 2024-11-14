Home Business Wire QuinStreet to Participate at Stephens Investment Conference
FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate at the Stephens Investment Conference from November 20-21 in Nashville, TN.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Robert Amparo

(347) 223-1682

ramparo@quinstreet.com

