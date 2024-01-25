QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced it will report financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company’s results.

What: QuinStreet Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 7, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM PT Dial in: +1 888-886-7786 (domestic)



+1 416-764-8658 (international) Replay Instructions: +1 844-512-2921 (domestic)



+1 412-317-6671 (international)



Passcode: 44693863 Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

