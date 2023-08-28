Home Business Wire QuidelOrtho to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

QuidelOrtho to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on September 12, 2023.


Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph Busky, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat scheduled for 2:55 p.m. ET / 11:55 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay on the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its 80-year legacy of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is transforming the power of diagnostics into a healthier future for all.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation

Contacts

Investor Contact:

IR@QuidelOrtho.com

Media:

media@Quidel.com

Articoli correlati

Vivint Partners with SOLD.com to Provide Exclusive Smart Home Offer

Business Wire Business Wire -
PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivint, a leading smart home brand in the United States, and SOLD.com, a leading online real estate...
Continua a leggere

Gaming Accessory Giant Turtle Beach Reveals New Colorways for the Designed for Xbox REACT-R Controller

Business Wire Business Wire -
Additional Vibration Features & Vibrant New Colors, Including Red, Nebula, & Pixel Green Join the REACT-R Controller’s Original Black...
Continua a leggere

Geospace Technologies Launches Aquanaut – New Low Frequency Ocean Bottom Node

Business Wire Business Wire -
Announcing 200 Days of Continuous Deepwater Seismic Survey CapabilityHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#energyexploration--Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced the release of a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php