Home Business Wire QuidelOrtho to Participate in 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference
Business Wire

QuidelOrtho to Participate in 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on March 5, 2024, in Orlando, FL.


Recently named Interim Chief Executive Officer, Michael Iskra, and Interim President, Robert Bujarski, will join Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Busky, in a brief presentation followed by a fireside chat at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@quidelortho.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Kleewein

Communications Manager

media@quidelortho.com

Articoli correlati

PowerSchool Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $182.1 million, meeting outlook Full year total revenue increased 11% year-over-year to...
Continua a leggere

SES Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business and Financial Results; Provides 2024 Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
World’s first to enter automotive B-sample joint development for Li-Metal. Focusing on EV B-sample and building and operating B-sample lines...
Continua a leggere

Everspin Technologies to Present at the Baird Virtual Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, announced that Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php