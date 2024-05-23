Home Business Wire QuidelOrtho to Participate in 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Business Wire

QuidelOrtho to Participate in 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the “Company” or “QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 5, 2024, in Chicago, IL.


The Company will host a presentation at 1:20 p.m. CT. Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@QuidelOrtho.com

Media Contact:
D. Nikki Wheeler

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@quidelortho.com

Articoli correlati

Monroe Capital Supports Dealer Services Network’s Acquisition of Express OMV

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of...
Continua a leggere

Vena Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications for Mid-Market Organizations 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, has been recognized as a Leader...
Continua a leggere

The First Predictive Rating For Executives: Paragon Intel Unveils ManagementTrack Rating (MTR)

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragon Intel, a leading provider of predictive management data and insights for investors, today announced the launch...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php