Quickbase Makes It Easier to Do Your Hardest Work

Updated user navigation and expanded mobile functionality and governance capabilities boost productivity, collaboration and compliance when managing complex operations

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quickbase, the AI-powered work management platform, today announced enhancements to its platform, making it easier for operational leaders to manage complex processes and connect data to get work done. With updated user navigation, expanded mobile functionality, and strengthened governance capabilities, Quickbase’s platform provides a single platform to boost productivity, and collaboration, while ensuring compliance.





Improved User Experience & Collaboration

With new and improved navigation, Quickbase users can easily see, manage, and share their work across the platform. Users can now access apps, pipelines and reports with fewer clicks and more screen space. An expanded Quickbase Exchange adds more ready-to-use Solutions and templates that are fully customizable for various industry-specific needs. New capabilities like Secure Links allow both Quickbase users and non-users to share data and records, boosting collaboration. The platform also introduces Document Creation capabilities, enabling users to generate PDFs, documents, and file formats such as invoices and work orders based on data within Quickbase.

Expanded Mobile Capabilities

Quickbase has enhanced its FastField integration, making it easier for on-site and field employees to access and share data, managing workflows and staying productive from any location. Data now flows smoothly between systems, eliminating manual data entry and reducing errors, providing a comprehensive view of projects and performance, leading to better decision-making. Additionally, a new AI-powered form converter can easily convert paper forms or images into dynamic mobile forms in seconds, reducing development time and boosting field productivity.

Expanded Governance for Greater Collaboration, Control & Compliance

Building on powerful application lifecycle management (ALM) practices, Quickbase is making it easier to support the building and sharing of apps, integrations, and custom workflows at scale. These enhancements support collaboration across teams, projects, and even with external partners and customers. And, with the addition of Service Accounts, managing apps and pipelines is easier and more secure for app builders, reducing the app management burden on IT, without increasing business risk.

“Our mission is to help transform ordinary work into extraordinary impact,” said Ed Jennings, CEO, Quickbase. “We offer a powerful alternative to the rigid point solutions and makeshift tools of traditional enterprise software, delivering a unified solution that’s faster to implement, more flexible and cost-effective to scale for every industry. A powerful work management platform with high levels of customization, integration, and governance, transforming how work gets done and empowering your teams to achieve more with less complexity.”

About Quickbase

Quickbase is a Work Management platform used by more than 12,000 organizations worldwide to be more productive when managing large-scale projects and operations. Using the power and flexibility of AI and low code/no code technology, Quickbase brings together people, data, and processes into one place, making it easier to oversee and coordinate work across the business. For industries like Construction and Manufacturing, where operational efficiency and safety is critical, Quickbase helps minimize administrative overhead, mitigate operational risks, and provide clear project visibility. Founded in 1999, Quickbase is headquartered in Boston with teams in London, Sofia, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.quickbase.com. Quickbase – All together now.

