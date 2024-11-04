Quickbase Joins CESMII to Drive Innovation in Smart Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quickbase, the AI-powered work management platform, today announced it is joining CESMII – The Smart Manufacturing Institute, a public/private partnership committed to transforming the U.S. manufacturing market. This partnership reinforces Quickbase’s commitment to advancing smart manufacturing technologies and streamlining the adoption of CESMII’s Smart Manufacturing Interoperability Platform™.





Quickbase’s Work Management Platform for Manufacturing offers both industry-specific pre-built solutions, called Pro Apps, and AI-powered app building capabilities, together on one unified platform. It allows manufacturers, no matter what their tech skills, to quickly create apps that solve every day and complex operational problems. Jobs like production control and scheduling, asset management, quality assurance, EHS, and order management – can all be managed centrally in a single source of truth. Using low-code technology and 25 years of experience, the platform makes it easy to manage workflows, connect teams, and get more work done faster.

By joining CESMII, Quickbase can help drive innovation in manufacturing, sharing success stories with partners and customers to show the real impact of smart manufacturing solutions. With a dedicated manufacturing team, flexible solutions, and deep industry knowledge, Quickbase is poised to be a significant contributor to CESMII’s vision of transforming the manufacturing landscape through smart technology.

“Unlike other industries, manufacturing must bridge the unique demands of physical work with digital processes, but has long been underserved by technology,” said Josh Cranfill, GM, Manufacturing for Quickbase. “This calls for an industry-specific platform that’s both easily customizable and able to connect to existing systems, without adding complexity or cost. Quickbase is that platform. We’re excited to join CESMII and its member organizations to help boost productivity and innovation in manufacturing.”

About Quickbase

Quickbase is a Work Management platform used by more than 12,000 organizations worldwide to be more productive when managing large-scale projects and operations. Using the power and flexibility of AI and low code/no code technology, Quickbase brings together people, data, and processes into one place, making it easier to oversee and coordinate work across the business. For industries like Construction and Manufacturing, where operational efficiency and safety is critical, Quickbase helps minimize administrative overhead, mitigate operational risks, and provide clear project visibility. Founded in 1999, Quickbase is headquartered in Boston with teams in London, Sofia, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.quickbase.com.

About CESMII

CESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute – has a total current investment of $140M (with an additional $61M under negotiation) from Department of Energy funding and public/private partnership contributions, with a mandate to create a more competitive manufacturing environment here in the US through advanced sensing, analytics, modeling, control and platforms. CESMII is one of 17 Manufacturing USA institutes on this mission to increase manufacturing productivity, global competitiveness, and reinvestment by increasing energy productivity, improving economic performance and raising workforce capacity. University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) is the program and administrative home of CESMII. For more information about CESMII, its history and Smart Manufacturing, visit cesmii.org.

