Quick Med Claims Launches New Q-Vert® Claims Processing Platform

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quick Med Claims, LLC (QMC) is excited to announce the launch of its new claims processing platform, Q-Vert® built on MP Cloud — a move that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its EMS client partners and their patients by investing in technology that will drive improved processing solutions for the EMS industry.

“We’re extremely excited about the launch of Q-Vert® and the position it puts us in to better serve our clients with such a robust technology engine,” stated Mark Talley, QMC CEO. “This investment is a direct reflection of our strong commitment to developing innovative RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) solutions for EMS providers. I’m also very proud of the incredible QMC team of developers and expert RCM operators who have worked diligently to accomplish this major company milestone,” Talley added.

QMC is known for providing RCM expertise for many different types of EMS providers located throughout the US, including municipal, private, and hospital-based providers offering air and ground ambulance transportation. “Part of what makes QMC unique is the diverse client profiles we support,” stated Kandi Sigona, QMC COO. “Q-Vert® will enable us to design more innovative, custom solutions to enhance overall speed and accuracy of processing EMS claims that include complex variations based on provider, transport, and payor specifications,” she stated.

QMC remains focused on modernizing its technology infrastructure and developing custom applications and solutions like Q-Bi®, the company’s proprietary business intelligence platform launched in 2020 that delivers critical and timely data insights to its EMS client partners. With the addition of Q-Vert®, QMC clients can expect to experience even more technology-enhanced solutions.

Earlier this year, QMC and MP Cloud agreed to a perpetual license agreement, allowing QMC to develop Q-Vert® as an application built on MP Cloud’s AdvanceClaim® platform. “We are very pleased to have the flexibility in our solutions to transition QMC from a SaaS customer to having a licensed version of AdvancedClaim®,” stated Rob Rodrigues, MP Cloud President & CEO. “We remain committed to offering industry leading software while providing flexibility in a customers’ infrastructure desires,” he added. “QMC appreciates the strong partnership we’ve developed with MP Cloud, and we’re proud of the accomplishments our teams have achieved together,” Talley stated. Q-Vert® is a proprietary application used solely by QMC and not offered as a SaaS product.

About Quick Med Claims

Quick Med Claims, LLC is a Pittsburgh-based revenue cycle management firm providing best-in-class billing and reimbursement services to the air and ground emergency medical transportation industry since 1991. For more information, visit www.quickmedclaims.com.

About MP Cloud Technologies

MP Cloud Technologies, Inc. is a leader in providing scalable cloud-based revenue cycle management software and technology to both EMS agencies and RCM companies of any size. For more information, visit http://www.mpcloud.com or email sales@mpcloud.com.

