Quest Technology Management Wins Telarus Top Supplier for Cybersecurity 2023 Award

Quest Technology Management Honored for Transformative Solutions that Advanced Channel Success in 2023

ROSEVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quest Technology Management has been awarded the prestigious Top Supplier for Cybersecurity 2023 Award by Telarus, the leading technology services distributor. The accolade was presented during the Telarus Partner Summit 2024 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.





Quest Technology Management is an essential supplier in the Telarus ecosystem and provides preferred solutions to a large community of technology advisors.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Top Supplier for Cybersecurity 2023 by Telarus,” said Adam Burke, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Quest. “This award reflects our commitment to providing exceptional cybersecurity solutions and our dedication to protecting our clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Quest provides cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to safeguard businesses from a wide array of digital threats. The company’s comprehensive approach includes advanced threat detection, robust identity management, and seamless data protection, ensuring that clients’ information remains secure and accessible. What sets Quest apart is a commitment to innovation and their ability to tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. Quest’s team of experts continuously monitors the cybersecurity landscape, equipping them to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide proactive protection. With a focus on delivering unparalleled service and support, Quest remains a trusted partner in cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes.

“We deeply value the incredible contributions our suppliers make to the channel and our business,” said Christie Hamberis, VP of Supplier Management at Telarus. “Our strong partnership with Quest Technology Management has been instrumental in driving technology advisor sales success through collaborative resources, education, and innovative solutions. We commend Quest’s dedication and exceptional performance, as well as the outstanding achievements of all our 2023 award winners.”

Click here to learn more about the Telarus award winners.

