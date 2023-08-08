Quest Technology Management Wins Telarus Award as “Top Supplier for Cloud & Managed Services 2022”

Quest Technology Management is recognized for embracing the channel in delivery of successful solutions that advances customer businesses in 2022

ROSEVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quest Technology Management (Quest), has been awarded the prestigious “Top Supplier for Cloud & Managed Services 2022” by Telarus, the leading technology solutions brokerage. The accolade was presented during the Awards Ceremony at Telarus’ annual Partner Summit in Grapevine, Texas.





Quest Technology Management is a pivotal supplier in the Telarus portfolio and provides preferred solutions to a community of Technology Advisors.

“Quest’s commitment has always surpassed the traditional role of a technology and managed services provider. Our mission extends beyond implementing services; we empower our partners with intelligent and impactful solutions to address their challenges,” remarked Tim Burke, President and CEO of Quest. “By integrating Quest’s comprehensive range of cybersecurity, cloud, disaster recovery, infrastructure, and professional services, our partners can augment their business offerings, relying on our unparalleled expertise built over the years.”

“We recognize that our suppliers play a vital role in delivering exceptional solutions for our Technology Advisors,” said Richard Murray, Chief Commercial Officer at Telarus. Our close partnership with Quest generates indispensable value for our Technology Advisors through shared resources, education, and the products that drive innovation and sales. We congratulate and thank Quest Technology Management, along with all our 2022 Award Winners, and look forward to many more reasons to celebrate in 2023.”

About Telarus:

Telarus is the leading global technology solutions brokerage focusing on accelerating partner success. We provide proprietary, award-winning, patented services, solutions, and tools, that assist our partners from pre-sale to post-implementation. For 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive guidance and support for our partner community as they have pursued their objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to https://www.telarus.com/become-a-partner/

About Quest Technology Management:

Quest Technology Management is a leading global technology management firm. For over 40 years, it has worked seamlessly with its clients to achieve their technology and business goals. Quest delivers IT managed, cloud, consulting, staffing, and support services for cybersecurity, disaster recovery, incident response, unified communications and carrier solutions, revitalization, networking, application development, data center, and physical infrastructure including access control, wireless design, video conferencing, and cabling/fiber optic. Quest’s unique and flexible service level agreement, QuestFlex®, allows companies to customize managed technologies on-premises, off-site, or in the cloud with one of our US-based or international service delivery centers.

Contacts

Darcy Baker



VP, Marketing



darcy_baker@questsys.com