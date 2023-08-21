Quess GTS & Corent Tech Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing and SaaS to Dramatically Reduce Costs of Digital Transformation and Cloud Operations

Quess GTS, a premier provider of digital transformation services, including managed services, cloud migration, hosting and infrastructure support, and Corent Technology, Inc., an industry pioneer in cloud migration, optimization, and SaaS transformation technology, today unveiled their strategic partnership. This alliance is set to leverage the unique strengths of both companies, delivering sophisticated and integrated solutions to global clientele, while unlocking the power of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS).





In an era where digital transformation is a business imperative, Quess GTS and Corent Technology are uniting their efforts to provide comprehensive solutions. These include cloud implementation, business optimization, production support services, and cloud optimization (including Finops) technologies. The partnership further underscores Quess GTS’s commitment to delivering optimized and automated solutions through their Innovation Centers of Excellence.

“Our partnership with Corent Technology elevates our capabilities to better support our clients’ digital transformation initiatives,” said Daniele Pedrazzoli, COO of Quess GTS. “The synergy with Corent’s expertise in cloud migration and SaaS technologies enriches our comprehensive digital transformation services, creating powerful and cost-effective solutions for our clients. There are tremendous opportunities for firms to realize substantial savings from the analytics and optimizations initiatives generated directly from their cloud environments.”

“The combination of Corent’s cloud lifecycle product line and Quess GTS’s services is a powerful solution for enterprise customers who need to transform their businesses to gain a competitive advantage,” said Corent Tech CEO Feyzi Fatehi.

Clients spanning diverse industries such as insurance, banking, transportation, and more stand to reap substantial benefits from this partnership. By leveraging Corent’s ComPaaS platform, compatible with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle, and private clouds, businesses will gain a competitive advantage. Moreover, significant cloud cost savings will positively impact each client’s bottom line.

Quess GTS, leading the industry in Enterprise Modernization, Managed Services, Cyber Security, Cloud Migration and Optimization, Automation and API Integration for enterprise infrastructure, further strengthens its position through this alliance. Corent Technology’s ComPaaS platform complements and enhances Quess GTS’s service offerings.

About Quess GTS

Quess GTS services include over 20 years of industry-specific solutions and horizontal services including platform modernization, managed services, Cloud migration/optimization, Cyber threat prevention, Microsoft 365 upgrades, low-code digital platform implementation, automation, AI-based intelligent document processing, API integration, advanced analytics, and automated testing services. For more information about Quess GTS, visit https://www.quessgts.com or contact Frank Bianchi, Vice President of Sales at fbianchi@quessgts.com.

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc., headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s ComPaaS Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators, and cloud providers for rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization, and migration to the cloud, and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent uses its patented technology to identify, diagnose and resolve dangerous cloud misconfigurations. For more information about Corent Tech, please visit www.corenttech.com or email info@corenttech.com.

