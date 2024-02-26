Quectel Unveils Four New High Performance Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules to Increase Developer Options and Help Accelerate Digital Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MWC – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of two new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, the FCU741R and the FCS950R, along with two Bluetooth modules, the HCM010S and the HCM111Z. This expansion of Quectel’s module portfolio aims to empower designers and developers with an expanded array of options, catering to diverse needs in terms of size, cost, and power efficiency. As a result, Quectel continues to demonstrate its commitment to meeting the evolving requirements of the IoT industry, providing innovative solutions for a variety of use cases.









“Adding the Quectel FCU741R, FCS950R and HCM010S to our portfolio enables developers and designers to select the module that best suits the needs of their use case,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The combination of low power, efficient design, compact size and high-performance makes these modules ideal for many IoT use cases.”

The Quectel FCU741R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 4 module for wireless LAN connections that supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies to deliver a maximum data rate of 150Mbps. Measuring just 13.0mm x 12.2mm x 2.25mm the module has been designed to provide an optimal combination of size and cost for end products, making it ideal for size-sensitive applications. In addition, the module’s design minimizes design-in time and development effort, enabling faster time-to-market.

The module also offers an operating temperature range of -20 °C to +70 °C and a reliable USB2.0 interface. It supports two antenna designs, first generation RF coaxial connector and pin antenna interface with surface-mount technology (SMT) that makes the FCU741R an ideal option for durable and rugged designs.

The Quectel FCS950R is a Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module that can support a wide range of commercial applications thanks to its SDIO 3.0 interface which supports low power consumption and high-speed data transmission. The module is also compact, measuring just 12.0mm x 12.0mm x 2.35mm and weighs 0.58g. Offering support for IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, the FCS950R delivers a maximum data rate of up to 433.3Mbps in 802.11ac mode.

In common with the FCU741R, the FCS950R has been designed to address size-constrained deployments and its SMT technology makes it suitable for rugged designs. The module’s advanced package and the laser-engraved label achieve better heat dissipation and its indelible markings allow for large-scale automated manufacturing, which has a positive impact on cost and efficiency. The FCS950R also offers an operating temperature range of -20 °C to +70 °C.

Quectel has also launched the Quectel HCM010S, high-performance MCU Bluetooth module which boasts an ARM Cortex M33 processor and supports both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Bluetooth Mesh technologies. The module features built-in 64KB SRAM and 768KB flash, ensuring efficient performance. The HCM010S is provided in a LCC + DIP form factor with an ultra-compact size of 20.0mm × 15.6mm × 2.4mm.

Able to operate in temperatures from -40 °C to +105 °C, the Quectel HCM010S supports standard Bluetooth mesh network and is suitable for BLE devices that enable many-to-many communications for use cases in smart lighting, smart building and smart home wireless networks. The module also supports Tx power up to +20dBm for longer transmission range ensuring robust and reliable communication. Importantly, the module offers Secure Vault, an enhanced security option that features a higher level of IoT security.

Finally, the Quectel HCM111Z stands out as a high-performance MCU Bluetooth module, equipped with a Cortex-M3 processor running at a frequency of up to 48MHz. The module supports BLE 5.3, delivering an impressive maximum data rate of 2 Mbps. With built-in 48 KB SRAM and 512 KB flash, the module ensures efficient and reliable performance. The HCM111Z is equipped with a built-in Codec that enables microphone pickup and audio playback. This feature makes it well-suited for integration into smart devices such as voice-controlled remote controls, smart toy cars, sports and health gadgets, and home appliances.

Measuring a mere 15.0 mm × 12.0 mm × 2.25 mm in size, the HCM111Z is an ultra-compact Bluetooth module. It boasts support for up to 13 GPIOs, facilitating UART, SWD, SPI, I2C, ADC, PWM, and I2S* functions within the QuecOpen® solution. Additionally, it features Bluetooth low power mode, enhancing flexibility and adaptability for various applications, particularly in smart homes and industrial IoT scenarios.

Quectel’s IoT modules are developed with security at the core. From product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel incorporates leading industry practices and standards, mitigating potential vulnerabilities with third party independent test houses and have incorporated security practices like generating SBOMs and VEX files as well as performing firmware binary analysis into the entire software development lifecycle.

Quectel provides a comprehensive range of embedded and external antennas, offering end-to-end support from design to certification and post-deployment. Quectel’s integrated approach with antennas, modules, and certifications significantly reduces cost and accelerates time-to-market, streamlining the journey from concept to mass market.

Customers are able to find out more about the Quectel antenna portfolio on the Quectel website.

