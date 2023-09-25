Quectel to showcase innovative IoT solutions at MWC Las Vegas 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MWC – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, showcases its newest solutions at MWC Las Vegas 2023. With a commitment to driving innovation and connectivity in the IoT landscape, Quectel is eager to showcase its advanced solutions, empowering businesses and industries to harness the full potential of IoT for a smarter, more connected world.





“We are excited to be part of MWC Las Vegas 2023, where we will be showcasing our latest innovations in IoT technology,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Quectel is committed to driving connectivity and enabling businesses to realize the full potential of IoT. We’re looking forward to helping the audiences at MWC Las Vegas explore our industry leading IoT modules, antennas and services that are shaping the future of digital transformation.”

Quectel will be presenting a comprehensive array of Quectel products, including:

5G – Quectel’s pioneering 5G module line-up at the upcoming exhibition will showcase the full range, including the newly introduced RedCap (NR-Light) modules. The Rx255C series, built on Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System, offers exceptional wireless performance and enables low-latency 5G communication. These modules also bring significant improvements in size, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, marking a new era of IoT innovation.



– Quectel introduces a comprehensive portfolio of smart IoT modules with a variety of interfaces and connectivity options. Quectel is showcasing a spectrum of smart modules, from entry-level to high-end solutions, including its high performance SG560D smart module and next generation flagship Android smart module, the SG885G, showcasing its dedication to addressing the distinct requirements of every IoT application. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Showcasing the FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module – long-range, low power, simple, and excellent signal penetration. Ideal for diverse IoT applications, it operates on IEEE 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow) in the Sub-1 GHz range for reliable connectivity. Also, audiences can check out the Quectel KG100S module and our Amazon Sidewalk-compatible antenna portfolio for quicker, easier, and cost-effective IoT solutions, even beyond typical home network ranges.



Quectel invites attendees, partners, and the media to visit its booth 521 at MWC Las Vegas 2023 to explore the future of IoT and discover how Quectel’s technology can help businesses thrive and build a smarter world.

