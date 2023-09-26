Quectel showcases EG916Q-GL Cat 1 bis module at MWC Las Vegas 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is delighted to announce the EG916Q-GL, a globally cost-optimized Cat 1 bis module based on the Qualcomm® QCX216 LTE IoT modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and ideally suited for a wide spectrum of applications globally. These include but are not limited to asset management, telematics, payment solutions, remote monitoring and control, security and automation, and smart metering, among others.









The Quectel EG916Q-GL stands as an LTE Cat 1 bis module optimized for M2M and IoT applications. Leveraging the advanced 3GPP Rel-14 LTE technology, it boasts impressive data rates of up to 10 Mbps on the downlink and 5 Mbps on the uplink. This module is designed in a compact and unified form factor, ensuring compatibility with Quectel’s LPWA BG95 series, BG96 modules, as well as LTE Standard EG91 series, EG95 series, and EG915Q-NA modules.

“We are thrilled to introduce the EG916Q-GL, a game-changing module that underscores Quectel’s commitment to providing industry leading connectivity solutions,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This module, built on the Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem, sets a new standard for versatility and cost optimization, making it the ideal choice for a wide array of industries. No matter which industry sector you’re in, the EG916Q-GL empowers businesses to connect and innovate like never before, unlocking endless possibilities.”

Featuring a classic EG91x FF form factor, the EG916Q-GL is remarkably compact, measuring just 26.5 × 22.5 × 2.4mm. Its design ensures compatibility with both BG9x and EG9x series modules. One of the standout features of the module is the support for concurrent GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) with exceptional positioning performance. Notably, the cellular and GNSS components can be independently powered on or off, offering flexibility and power efficiency. Additionally, the EG916Q-GL boasts the capability to support Wi-Fi scanning for indoor positioning, further enhancing its versatility in various applications.

The EG916Q-GL is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern technology, making it a standout solution in the market. Its versatile capabilities cater to various industries, including but not limited to:

Asset Management: The EG916Q-GL simplifies asset tracking and management, ensuring businesses have real-time insights into their valuable resources.

Telematics: With its advanced connectivity features, this module is perfect for telematics solutions, enabling efficient and data-rich communication between vehicles and central systems.

Payment Solutions: Businesses in the financial sector will benefit from the secure and reliable connectivity offered by the EG916Q-GL, enhancing payment processing and security.

Remote Monitoring and Control: The module enables seamless remote monitoring and control of equipment and systems, making it indispensable for industries such as agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

Security and Automation: Security systems and automation processes can benefit from the module’s robust connectivity, ensuring quick response times and increased efficiency.

Smart Metering: The EG916Q-GL is an excellent choice for smart metering applications, facilitating efficient data collection and management for utilities.

Certified by the FCC and IC as well as Verizon and with other certifications in the pipeline, the EG916Q-GL supports the following global bands:

LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/18/19/20/25/26/28/66

LTE-TDD B34/38/39/40/41

What truly sets the EG916Q-GL apart is its extensive feature set, encompassing a wide array of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, and a rich assortment of functionalities. With support for USB serial drivers compatible with Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11, Linux, and Android, its applicability extends across a diverse range of M2M and IoT applications.

Quectel also provides a range of high-performance antennas that greatly enhance wireless connectivity. This enables IoT developers to effortlessly integrate the EG916Q-GL module with Quectel antennas and take advantage of their pre-certification services. As a result, this helps reduce expenses and accelerates the time-to-market for Cat 1 devices.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

